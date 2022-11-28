The Great Reset is in full gear in the Netherlands as the country’s government moves to shut down thousands of farms . Netherlands to forcefully shut down 3,000 farms To comply with the European Union’s radical climate laws, the Dutch government of World Economic Forum acolyte Mark Rutte will force up to 3,000 farms to shut down for good.
Farmers will be made an offer on their farms, which the government claims is “well over” market value.
According to nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal, the government purchase will be compulsory.
“There is no better offer coming,” claimed van der Wal.
Recent EU nature preservation rules require member states to reduce emissions across sectors of the economy.
As one of Europe’s most prominent farming nations, half of the Netherlands’ emissions come from agricultural activity.Rutte has warned that those who refuse to comply could face government force .When the Dutch government announced a nitrogen fertilizer reduction mandate, the country saw nationwide protests from farmers.Former agricultural minister resigned from his position as a result of the movement.The Dutch farmer protests received international attention, with protests popping up in Canada in support of the uprising.Rutte’s government policies have many observers concerned about the direction he is taking […]
Read the whole story at thecountersignal.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.