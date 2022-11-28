AP Photo/Chris Seward In the wake of the 2022 midterms, and the resulting red fizzle performance by Republicans, many on the right have been clamoring for a change in many of the GOP’s leadership positions. It seems that My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has taken to heart Tucker Carlson’s warning to not “reward mediocrity”; Lindell announced today that he will run against Ronna McDaniel to become the next chairman of the RNC. BREAKING: Mike Lindell just announced that he’s running against Ronna McDaniel for GOP chair — and Trump has already endorsed the My Pillow Guy. This is going to be good!! �� — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 28, 2022 Appearing this morning on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Lindell said of his candidacy: “With all my due diligence and in prayer, I am 100 percent running for RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel,” Lindell said. “It’s going to change real fast. We’re going to get our country right, really quick.” One of Lindell’s main complaints about the Republican Party structure is that they raise “money and then they don’t do anything with election crime.” He told Bannon that, as chairman, his focus would be on election integrity, stating he’d […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

