Russia’s lower-lower parliament has unanimously passed a law to ban propaganda that promotes pedophilia and “woke” gender ideology.
On Thursday, over 300 representatives of the State Duma, including the chairman, authored the new law that would ban the distribution of materials promoting pedophilia, sex-change surgeries and transgender treatments, and “gender identity.”
The law imposes heavy fines of up to 10 million rubles ($165,000) for violating the ban by promoting such propaganda using online channels, media, or in public.
Stateless persons and foreign citizens who violate the law would also face expulsion from the Russian Federation.
Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the law would help protect the motherland’s traditions and values for her children and the future of Russia.
He described the “woke” ideology and indoctrination of children as a “darkness spread by the United States and European states.”U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken allegedly called on Russian representatives to withdraw the draft law.Volodin responded to Blinken by calling the U.S. the “center of this sodom in the world.”“There is no need to impose alien values on us,” Volodin said.“You destroyed yours — we’ll see how it all ends. Slay the latest News for free! “But it’s definitely sad because this is sodom — there’s no […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
