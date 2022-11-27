Sponsored Ad

A famed virologist who was “instrumental in the Emergency Authorization of the Covid-19 vaccines” died suddenly earlier this month.

As reported by WDIV in Detroit, the University of Michigan virologist died suddenly from a “brief non-Covid-related illness.” We’ve also learned this evening that Dr. Oveta Fuller has died,” the report said. “She’s the internationally renowned virologist from Ann Arbor who was instrumental in securing the Emergency Use Authorizations for the three covid vaccines. Dr. Fuller passed away yesterday morning after a brief illness that was not Covid related.”

“Dr. Fuller was a member of the FDA’s advisory Committee in the early days of companies seeking Emergency Use Authorization for Covid vaccines,” the report continued. “She was a meticulous questioning voice to the manufacturers and wasn’t afraid to say no if she didn’t get the answers she demanded.”

This is quite the revisionist history: Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines passed every phase in Emergency Use Authorization with unanimous consent from the FDA’s advisery committee.

Her obituary in the the Tennessee Tribune provides more background about her life and career.“Prominent Virologist and AME itinerant elder Dr. A. Oveta Fuller Dies at Age 67,” the obituary begins. “Rev. Dr. Almyra Oveta Fuller was […]