Before the film Died Suddenly, there were investigations that received far less attention but were pivotal in uncovering the truth about the “fibrous clots” that are causing people to die.

Dr. Jane Ruby broke the “fibrous clots” story in early 2022. She’s the one who first “discovered” embalmer Richard Hirschman. She did the initial due diligence, conducted the phone calls, and reached out to people like myself to get lab tests done on the clots so that she could try to confirm what they were made of. (For the record, we still don’t know for sure what they’re made of, but we are able to eliminate some guesses on what they’re not, which is helpful.)

Dr. Jane Ruby first broke this story about the fibrous clots on January 31 of 2022, in this Rumble video entitled, “Worldwide Exclusive: Embalmers Find Veins & Arteries Filled with Never Before Seen Rubbery Clots.”

Here’s an embed of the same video on Brighteon, from a third party channel:

From that first breaking news exclusive, Dr. Jane Ruby went on to conduct dozens of interviews and investigation pieces into the fibrous clots story. You can see many of those videos on her channel on Rumble. Or just search Brighteon.com for “Jane Ruby clots” and you’ll see plenty of videos.

During the first half of 2022, Dr. Ruby was reaching out to me privately, asking if I could volunteer our laboratory expertise to examine these clots. I agreed, and she arranged for Richard Hirschman to send clot specimens to my lab. I currently have a fascinating collection of these fibrous clots in my laboratory, where we are still conducting microscopy work (many new photos coming soon) and ICP-MS mass spec analysis.

On June 13th, I invited Dr. Jane Ruby and Richard Hirschman to the Alex Jones Show, where I had been invited to host the show. We made radio history that day by conducting the very first live, on-air microscopy examination of the fibrous clots that had been provided by Hirschman. I brought a $100,000 laboratory microscope to the InfoWars studios in Austin and we did the whole thing live, with Harrison Smith sitting next to me trying not to barf up his breakfast as we manipulated grotesque clot structures with tweezers under the microscope, amplified on the large monitors in the studio.

You can watch that groundbreaking episode on Banned.video at this link. The title of that episode is, “Scientists Confirm COVID Vaccines Contain Nanostructures Colonizing In The Human Body.”

In fact, most of the fibrous clot microscopy photos circulating around the ‘net today are photos that I personally took and published either on NaturalNews.com or aired on the Alex Jones Show as exclusive content.

I published my breaking news photos on June 12, 2022, in an article titled, “EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died” – crystalline structures, nanowires, chalky particles and fibrous structures.”

Here’s one of the photos that you may recognize:

The “died suddenly” clot phenomenon would not have been known if not for the investigative journalism work of Dr. Jane Ruby

If anybody deserves credit on the fibrous clots story, it’s Dr. Jane Ruby. I wrote a story yesterday about all this, but pulled it within a few hours because the story was being misappropriated by vax pushers to try to discredit the Died Suddenly film, which wasn’t my intention.

Today, I invite everyone becoming aware of all this to simply give Dr. Jane Ruby the credit she deserves for the work she did that brought this issue to light. And we must credit Richard Hirschman for stepping forward and making the clot samples available in the first place, too.

In fact, every person sounding the alarm on this deserves credit, including Steve Kirsch, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough and many others. All the filmmakers, podcasters, news writers, physicians and nurses who stood up and dared to tell the truth about all this deserve recognition. My only hope is that history tells the story accurately, recognizing all those who did outstanding work in this area yet whose names are not loudly featured anywhere.

So my hat’s off to everyone sharing the truth about mRNA dangers, the vaccine clots and the “suddenly died” phenomenon. InfoWars has been bold in this since the very beginning, by the way, and NaturalNews.com has been consistent, too, in warning about the dangers of the vaccine shots (even before they were launched). Somebody needs to give Alex Jones credit in all this, for he was right yet again, and his guests like David Icke were right as well.

The shocking truth in all this is that every person still taking these jabs has had ample opportunity to find out the truth and reject the kill shots. So if they continue to participate in this vaccine-assisted suicide, that’s on them at this point.

The rest of us have done everything we can to sound the alarm. Some listen, and some don’t. The ones who listen will likely still be alive when this all plays out. Those who refuse to listen — and who obediently do what they’re told by the globalist mass murderers pushing the jabs — will systematically remove themselves from the human gene pool.

Such is the insanity of self-inflicted genocide.

About the Author

Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called "Food Forensics"), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

