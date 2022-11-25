There was a report on a corporate media news outlet today that disturbed me. They were saying that many Republicans are not too concerned about the Georgia runoff election for U.S. Senate since Democrats had already won control. What difference does one vote make, they asked.

This was disinformation. They know the stakes are very high for this runoff and they want Republicans to be unconcerned about it in hopes that they could shave off some of the votes on behalf of Democrats. But just in case there really are some Republicans out there who are yawning over the race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock, let me say one name and one other word: “Joe Manchin” and “Filibuster.”

The only reason Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden couldn’t get some of their legislation passed the last two years is because Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia opposes removing the filibuster. Some may point out that Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona is another roadblock for Democrats, but I would argue that solidarity with Manchin is the only reason she’s able to stave off attacks. If she was the lone vote against changing Senate rules, I believe she would have caved.

If Warnock wins, that would give Democrats a 51-49 advantage. At some point, likely over gun control or a version of the Green New Deal, Schumer will make a new push to eliminate the filibuster. Even if Manchin votes against it but Sinema votes for it, that would be a tie broken by Kamala Harris. The filibuster would fall.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Some would argue that Congressman Kevin McCarthy being Speaker of the House would remove the risk of Democrat legislation passing. I could make the “never trust a RINO” argument, but I’d also point out that with the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House, all Democrats would have to do is convert a small handful of Republicans to their side in order to get gun control, Green New Deal, or other destructive pieces of legislation passed.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into why I believe this is the case. I also had on Guy Mitchell, author of Global Warming: The Great Deception, to discuss the climate change agenda and how a Walker victory in Georgia is absolutely essential.

The “red tsunami” failed because of voter fraud. They’re going to try to do it again in Georgia. It is imperative that Walker wins by a landslide in order to overcome the theft of his victory.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker