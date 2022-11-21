ADVERTISEMENT CBS News on Friday announced a short-lived hiatus from Twitter, citing the supposed “uncertainty” surrounding Elon Musk’s management of the social media platform.
During Friday’s episode of “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” the major news network confirmed the plan to “pause activity” on Twitter, reports the New York Post . In a segment surrounding ” Turmoil ” at Twitter, national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti said, “Tonight, as questions mount over Twitter’s future, Elon Musk offers little reassurance he has a permanent plan, tweeting, ‘What should Twitter do next?'”
The report included a quote from a former Twitter engineer who Musk fired, who claimed that the workplace culture after the Tesla CEO took over the social media site last month was one “of fear and uncertainty, of anxiety.”
Seemingly in the middle of the segment, Vigliotti announced CBS’s decision to go on a Twitter hiatus.
“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter, and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” he said.
Once reports of the news made their way to Twitter, Musk asked “Who made this decision?”, followed up by “Oh forget it who cares.” Early […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
