Digital identity, digital twins, programmable central bank digital currency, a social credit system, human augmentation and the Internet of Bodies (IoB). These are all part of the dystopian future being rolled out by the globalist cabal as the “solutions” to the world’s problems

According to transhumanist propaganda, everyone will benefit from human augmentation. In reality, transhumanism is a eugenics program, differing in name only

The post-human society envisioned by transhumanists will have no use for billions of people. Since a vast number of jobs will be eliminated and replaced by robots and artificial intelligence, the transhumanist plan requires depopulation

A global totalitarian regime will not accept the responsibility to feed, house and provide universal basic income and health care to billions of people who aren’t useful. The logical solution is to exterminate the nonproductive and transform the rest into obedient cyborgs imprisoned within the IoB 5G ecosystem

The depopulation requirement of the transhumanist utopia may be why nations refuse to address the extraordinary lethality of the COVID jabs

Digital identity, digital twins, programmable central bank digital currency (CBDC), a social credit system, human augmentation and the Internet of Bodies (IoB). These are all part of the dystopian future being rolled out by the globalist cabal as the “solutions” to the world’s problems.

Transhumanism has long been sold as a way to make us healthier and, eventually, immortal. Today, it’s being promoted under The Great Reset banner of “equity.” The propaganda is that everyone will benefit from human augmentation, from the richest to the poorest. In reality, transhumanism is a eugenics program, differing in name only.

Transhumanism Requires Depopulation

Anyone who thinks the globalist cabal, the wealthiest people on the planet, intend to allow “useless eaters” who gobble up “their” resources to live even longer than we do already is sadly mistaken. They have no such intent. All that talk of “health equity” is a smoke screen, a carrot, to lure people into going along with their plan for what will ultimately be the extermination of billions.

Some within this cabal, World Economic Forum (WEF) adviser Yuval Noah Harari being a notable example,1 are openly talking about the elite’s plan for a post-human society, which is precisely what it sounds like.

A world without real humans. A world where everyone is augmented with (and in the case of the lower class, controlled by) technology. A world without belief in a higher power than the programmers and inventors themselves.2 A world where robots do most of the labor, artificial intelligence makes most of the decisions, and augmented humans run the programming.

A world like that has no use for billions of people. In one interview,3 Harari discussed the Fourth Industrial Revolution (another term for transhumanism), noting that we’re now learning to “produce bodies and minds” (meaning augmented bodies, and cloud- and artificial intelligence-connected minds) and that one of the greatest challenges we face will be what to do with all the people that will become obsolete in the process.

The answer, Harari proposed, may lie in “a combination of drugs and computer games.” I don’t believe him for a second. Drugs and computer games have certainly been tools to distract and control the younger generations, but the future they’re envisioning has no room for nonproductive members.

The depopulation requirement of the transhumanist utopia may be why nations refuse to address the extraordinary lethality of the COVID jabs.

I don’t see a global totalitarian regime accepting the responsibility to feed, house and provide universal basic income, health care and drugs to billions of people who aren’t useful to them in some way. No, the logical solution would be to exterminate the nonproductive and transform the rest into obedient cyborgs imprisoned within the Internet of Bodies 5G ecosystem.

COVID Jabs Serve a Greater Purpose

I believe the depopulation requirement of the transhumanist utopia is why just about every nation on the planet is refusing to address the extraordinary lethality of the COVID jabs.

Disability and life insurance claims have skyrocketed. Birth rates have plummeted and miscarriages and excess mortality are through the roof, yet everyone keeps pushing the COVID jabs. It appears these effects are intentional, and the only way to make sense of this chilling reality is to understand that depopulation is a necessary element of the transhumanist agenda.

There are to be two classes — the augmented “have it all’s” and the controlled subclass. Augmentation of the subclass will be for control measures only, and that will probably include the ability to terminate the life of anyone perceived as having outlived their usefulness within the system.

We’re Living in a Great Deception

Those who have looked into transhumanism and The Great Reset can clearly see how just about everything that happens is part of a plan to manipulate the masses to accept their envisioned control system. Those who refuse to look at these issues, however, cannot see it. Moreover, they cannot even imagine that something so diabolical could be true.

In the video above, Max Igan of “The Crowhouse” reviews the history of the Great Deception we’re in — the how and why people have been manipulated, for decades, into believing things that simply were not true — beliefs that shaped behavior and allowed the globalists to slowly and quietly move their long-term agenda for global domination along.

What Is the Internet of Bodies?

Just what is the IoB? The Rand corporation defines it as devices with computing capabilities that can communicate with internet-connected devices or networks that collect person-generated health and biometric data and/or can alter the function of the human body.4

The WEF has described it as an ecosystem of “an unprecedented number of sensors,” including emotional sensors, “attached to, implanted within, or ingested into human bodies to monitor, analyze and … modify human bodies and behavior.”5

Key words in that sentence include the stated goal to “modify human behavior.” The WEF doesn’t tell us who will be in charge of those modifications, but we can safely assume that it will be those who have something to gain from controlling other people’s actions and behaviors.

FDA Poised to Approve Implantable Biosensor

While all of this sounds like pure sci-fi, the U.S. Pentagon and Profusa Inc. have already developed an implantable biosensor that tracks chemical reactions inside your body, ostensibly to detect disease.6 As explained by Defense One, the biosensor consists of two parts:7

“One is a 3 mm string of hydrogel … Inserted under the skin with a syringe, the string includes a specially engineered molecule that sends a fluorescent signal outside of the body when the body begins to fight an infection.

The other part is an electronic component attached to the skin. It sends light through the skin, detects the fluorescent signal and generates another signal that the wearer can send to a doctor, website, etc. It’s like a blood lab on the skin that can pick up the body’s response to illness before the presence of other symptoms, like coughing.”

The sensor allows a person’s biology to be examined at a distance via smartphone connectivity, and Profusa is backed by Google, the largest data mining company in the world. Knowing that, it’s hard to imagine that your biological data won’t be used to boost Google’s profits and further totalitarian control through biosecurity.

Profusa was expecting to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2021, but it doesn’t appear to have been approved yet. That said, the wheels of the approval process are in motion, so it’s only a matter of time.

Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Bodies

In the video above, the Wilson Center NOW interviews Richard Solash, editor of The Wilson Quarterly, and Eleonore Pauwels, director of the Anticipatory Intelligence (AI) Lab with the Wilson Center’s Science and Technology Innovation Program, about the IoB and the role AI will play in the coming “algorithmic age.”

Pauwels makes it clear that one of the inescapable facets of the IoB is that we will be under constant assessment, “under measure of computation,” in every aspect of our lives, “from what you eat, whom you date, what you buy, how much energy you use” up to and including your vital signs and genetic data.

To explain the idea behind the IoB, she suggests you begin by thinking about how the Internet of Things work, all these smart devices that are connected not only to each other, but also to a wider network, where AI can analyze and optimize all those data.

Now, add to those networks health-monitoring devices, from wearables to implants, which will share your most private data. AI will then “analyze and optimize” those data as well, and while Pauwels doesn’t state that such optimization will be carried out automatically, without your knowledge, I see no reason to assume that that’s part of the plan.

Considering all of this, the biggest challenge, Pauwels says, will be to figure out how we can maintain control of our own futures and make sure AI is “shaped to our ideals.”

IoB Is Inseparable From the Eugenicist Transhumanist Agenda

While that warning sounds rational, just whose ideals are we talking about? To believe humanity in general will have any say in the matter is naïve. We cannot think about the IoB outside of, or separate from, the eugenicist transhumanist Great Reset.

The powers pushing the IoB forward are the same ones pushing for The Great Reset, and The Great Reset’s goal is to create a one world government using transhumanism as the platform for the control of the human mind and body.

There is no circumstance, that I can see in which the ideals of the AI will be any other ideal than that of the transhumanists, the eugenicists and The Great Resetters.

AI will make decisions based on its programming, and that programming is shaped and directed by the those who aim to rule everyone else. How can AI be shaped according to human-centric ideals when they’re being funded and developed by people looking forward to a post-human society?

Recognize the Bill of Goods

The only recourse, really, to maintain control of our futures, is to reject the IoB. Unfortunately, this will not be easy. Few are willing to forgo what they perceive as convenience, and fewer still really understand where it’s all leading to in the first place.

Perhaps the best we can do right now is educate ourselves and others about the end goals. A growing understanding that all this convenience will land us in a digital prison with no possibility of escape may be the only thing that can prevent it.

It’s worth remembering that if you give up your freedom, you also relinquish your ability to protect those you love. Your children can be taken from you if you disobey. Your spouse or parents can be injured or killed and you have no say in the matter.

Canada’s Euthanasia Laws Are Ripe for Abuse

Already, Canada offers euthanasia for a variety of conditions and situations, from long COVID8 and mental illness9 to hearing loss10 and poverty “that prevents living with dignity.”11

As noted by Exposing the Darkness,12 “After two years of genocidal COVID tyranny, based on the weaponization of the public health system, deployment of weaponized psychiatry to fight dissent and eliminate mentally ill ‘useless eaters’ was expected.”

Considering Psychology Today has suggested anti-vaxxers may have a mental health problem, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to imagine a day when refusing a COVID booster puts you on a euthanasia list. For now, it’s supposedly voluntary, but we all know what a slippery slope that can be, especially when doctors are compensated for every patient they put six feet under.

In at least one case, family members have stated they suspect the patient may have been coerced or tricked into signing the euthanasia form.13 In 2018, an Ontario man with an incurable neurological disease released audio recordings of hospital staff trying to get him to agree to euthanasia, when what he wanted was assisted home care.14

Learn to Recognize Soft Coercion

For decades, we’ve embraced technologies with our mind set on convenience and/or safety. That’s always how they rope us in. That’s how they’ll lure us into embracing the IoB as well, digital identity and CBDC’s as well. We have to get smarter about this and start thinking long term, because those who want to enslave us sure do. They’re planning decades into the future.

The march toward CBDCs in the U.S. started last week when the the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Innovation Center, or NYIC, announced that it would be launching a 12-week proof-of-concept pilot for a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.15

It’s important to realize that we will lose everything worth living for if we continue down this path without privacy safeguards and personal autonomy rights in place. Even then it’s a risk, as few laws are foolproof. Just look at how the U.S. Constitution is being trampled, even though it’s supposed to be inviolable.

As long as the corrupting influence of the globalists remain, we can be sure that they’ll continue their efforts to hack our bodies and brains, and to come up with ways to eliminate those who oppose them.

