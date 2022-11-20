Most of our readers know Microsoft founder Bill Gates is a eugenicist and globalist who adored Jeffrey Epstein and wants most people in the world to die quickly. But there’s another evil Bill Gates who has the polish of a practiced politician. The Maricopa County Supervisor seems willing to do anything he can to help Democrats retain power in Arizona.

His latest attempt to “debunk” claims of Election Day shenanigans that flipped the vote to favor Democrats would be laughable if it wasn’t so destructive. He wanted to defuse complaints that the election was rigged, whether intentionally or due to an inexplicable string of malfunctions, to help Democrats win. His argument is that the problems that took place “coincidentally” at 70 polling places on Election Day were spread out across the county, so therefore there was nothing favoring Democrats. Watch:

NEW: Chairman @billgatesaz directly addresses a claim being made about printer issues that impacted less than 7% of Election Day ballots. “I hate that this happened…but that does not constitute voter suppression. We know what voter suppression looks like in this country.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5sfehX0KLF — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 19, 2022

What Gates doesn’t say is that Election Day voters favored Republicans 3-to-1 regardless of geography. They knew that. It’s why the machines were able to perfectly count mail-in ballots. It’s why the tabulators were all working the day before. It’s why they suddenly and “coincidentally” broke when a bulk of Republican voters were attempting to exercise their rights.

This guys is a creep and the people know. Here are some of the reactions to his video:

Folks, he's mocking us. He's mocking the intelligence of every Arizonan. He's desperate to stay out of trouble knowing that if the truth comes out, he's toast. This man will not do well in prison. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 20, 2022

Delete your account — Merissa Hamilton 🗳 ⛽ 🗽 (@merissahamilton) November 20, 2022

On the Air Force flight line, if an airman falls asleep while guarding B-52s, he’s courtmartialed. Doesn’t matter if it’s 7% of the time or what his intentions were. YOU’RE RESPONSIBLE. https://t.co/REdJn9k8et — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 20, 2022

He’s a liar and deserves prison, the people of Arizona deserve to Hager heir vote count. A new election must take place. If everything was fair, what are you afraid of?? — UltraMagaBreakfastTaco🍊🇺🇸 (@lori52993) November 20, 2022

Thousands of people were affected by Maricopa County's mismanagement of Election Day. Massive machine failures, broken chain of custody of door 3 ballots that were mixed with already tabulated ballots.

Total chaos at 48% of the Vote Centers, but that's not voter suppression? https://t.co/SSaBiPG0Yq — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) November 20, 2022

When you watch the video without sound on, it looks like a cheating husband trying to explain why they weren't "really" cheating — Merissa Hamilton 🗳 ⛽ 🗽 (@merissahamilton) November 20, 2022

In 2020, it was Sharpiegate, and in 2022, low printer ink making ballots unreadable. One way or another, AZ election officials will find a way to disqualify Republican votes. And then stand around and plead with you to "trust them"…even though they funded an Anti-MAGA PAC… https://t.co/YITZsLzuOT — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) November 20, 2022

What the hell are you talking about? 7% is above the margin of victory in all the statewide races. — New Seasons (@NewSeasonsSpa) November 20, 2022

7% could flip the election bill. Time to resign. https://t.co/4d2BrnO5Ng — Nico Delgado 🇺🇸 (@RealNicoD1) November 20, 2022

Only right thing to do for your citizens is a new election. — Aleks Taldykin (@Captaleks) November 20, 2022

NEWS FLASH: Voter suppression looks like the mid-term election on November 8 in Arizona. https://t.co/BfCYysV76u — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) November 20, 2022

This guy deserves jail time… but not before we correct this election properly.

