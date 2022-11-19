Image: Mark Finchem, YouTube Screenshot Mark Finchem, GOP nominee for Secretary of State in Arizona has reported that certification in one Arizona county being delayed could cause other counties to follow suit. The Associated Press has reported on this story, calling those questioning the election “conspiracy theorists”.
“The board of supervisors in Cochise County, Arizona, has delayed certifying the results of last week’s election after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that vote counting machines were not certified.” AP reported in part:
But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline.
Many of the races in the Arizona election on November 8th have been projected by the media, but ballots continue to be counted.
For Arizona, Katie Hobbs the Democrat has been projected the winner of the Governor’s race and Adrian Fontes the Democrat has been projected winner of the Secretary of State race by official sources.
Many voters have questioned why ballots need to be counted this long after an election, in addition to a judge denying a […]
Read the whole story at mediarightnews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.