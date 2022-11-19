Image: Mark Finchem, YouTube Screenshot Mark Finchem, GOP nominee for Secretary of State in Arizona has reported that certification in one Arizona county being delayed could cause other counties to follow suit. The Associated Press has reported on this story, calling those questioning the election “conspiracy theorists”.

“The board of supervisors in Cochise County, Arizona, has delayed certifying the results of last week’s election after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that vote counting machines were not certified.” AP reported in part:

But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline.

Many of the races in the Arizona election on November 8th have been projected by the media, but ballots continue to be counted.

For Arizona, Katie Hobbs the Democrat has been projected the winner of the Governor’s race and Adrian Fontes the Democrat has been projected winner of the Secretary of State race by official sources.

Many voters have questioned why ballots need to be counted this long after an election, in addition to a judge denying a […]