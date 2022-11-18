As we’ve covered many times, including an article we linked to yesterday, the world leaders at the G20 meeting are following the lead of World Economic Forum Bond-Style bad guy Klaus Schwab and his desires to spread Digital ID, vaccine passports, and other control mechanisms around the globe. We’ve heard many of the leaders in attendance express their giddiness over the prospects while only a handful of stalwart and likely endangered leaders are pushing back.

But it’s not just the actual leaders. Royalty has entered the fray, and while they have very little direct governmental power, they still hold sway using proxies and resources that often make them more dangerous than elected officials. Nobody votes for a King or Queen who has decades or even centuries of accumulated family power. One such quickly emerging bad guy is Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. She made her presence known as I discussed in a short segment during the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here’s the clip:

Here’s the article by Didi Rancovik from Reclaim The Net that explains the details:

Some might say that in this day and age, members of royal families across Europe should be treated like children in Victorian England: seen, but not heard.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

They still appear to be pretty quiet in England – at least when it comes to digital money, cryptocurrencies, and related issues. But over in the Netherlands, Queen Máxima is very active of late trying her hand at vigorously promoting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Not even a week ago, at a meeting dedicated to the digital euro in Brussels, Máxima made a “passionate plea” in favor of these controversial digital versions of fiat money; now, the audience gathered in Bali for the G20 summit heard much the same.

And critics say, it is at its core a call to introduce “a social credit system based on the Chinese model.”

Financial expert Arno Wellens, is one of those critics. “Max wants to introduce programmable digital money, supposedly to help the poor. That is a nonsensical argument,” Wellens wrote.

“This central bank digital currency (CBDC) destroys our privacy. Soon you will be ruled by an app, with which the government can freeze your life at the touch of a button.”

Queen Máxima’s own country’s prime minister and finance minister were in the audience in Bali, attending the summit’s B20 business event at the G20 conference – and what would a global gathering be without the participation of World Economic Forum’s leader Klaus Schwab, who was also there.

Somewhat amusingly, although perhaps more worryingly – given its status as a “reputable” news source – Reuters reported about Máxima’s remarks in a tweet that claimed “crypto” has a new royal follower.

But CBDCs – which, like the name suggests, are controlled by governments and central banks and whose backers would like to see them linked to digital identities of people around the world in a rather dystopian network – are a very different “beast” that what is known as cryptocurrencies, whose claim to fame is precisely decentralization and “liberation” from central financial authorities.

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

The Queen cites India a good example of combining digital ID with payment functionality and access to services in one platform.

Máxima sees an important task for stakeholders, such as banks, companies, governments and financial institutions, to enable the digital infrastructure.

Queen Máxima may be vigorous in her CBDCs “propaganda,” as some will no doubt see it, but she does not have anything particularly original or inspirational to say while pitching them to the elites, and by extension to the masses they control.

She talks about “coming together, joining hands, access for everyone” – and her kumbaya speeches insinuate that the world’s real burning problems like runaway inflation, as well as favorite agendas like climate change and Covid, can all be solved with a new, “digital financial infrastructure.”

Máxima is particularly impressed by what’s currently happening in India, where reports say “digital ID cards (are combined) with a payment interface and stakeholder services in an easily accessible platform.”

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.