Since the jackboots in the FBI were sent to raid Melania Trump’s underwear drawer at Mar-a-Lago, corporate media and Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice have done everything they can to justify the invasion on a former president. They’ve failed miserably and it seemed logical for Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop the case and issue an apology. With the midterm elections over, it would have made sense since doing so would not do political damage to the Democrats.

Unfortunately, Garland and his handlers have decided to double down and appoint a special counsel. According to WSJ:

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should face charges stemming from Justice Department probes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A formal announcement, which is expected by Friday afternoon, would come three days after Mr. Trump announced another bid for the presidency and would mark the naming of the third independent prosecutor in five years to examine issues involving Mr. Trump. The exact scope of the special counsel’s remit and who it would be couldn’t be determined.

The move reflects the sensitivity of Mr. Garland overseeing any investigation into Mr. Trump now that he is a declared presidential candidate. President Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election in 2024, nominated Mr. Garland to head the Justice Department in part for the former judge’s promise to insulate the agency from political influence.

Some legal experts have anticipated such an appointment. Regulations governing special counsels provide for the attorney general to name an outsider if he determines that the investigation or prosecution presents a conflict of interest for the department and recusals of certain officials wouldn’t be enough to overcome the concerns.

As I noted in a segment on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, this is all about picking the wrong option, and that should concern us. What do they expect to accomplish? What charges are they going to “trump up” against Donald Trump?

Here’s my take:

