The Wisconsin State Capitol, which houses both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature along with the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Office of the Governor, in Madison. (Carol M. Highsmith via Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain) With just three short sentences, the Republican majority caucus of the Wisconsin State Assembly banned the election integrity advocate, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), from taking part in their party meetings.
In a Nov. 11 letter to Brandtjen signed by Majority Caucus Chairman Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer), the GOP leader wrote in part, “the members voted to no longer allow you to participate in closed caucus.
“The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you. For this reason, the vote was taken.”
When contacted by The Epoch Times for a further explanation, Summerfield’s office declined to comment.
In a legislative body, a caucus is the sum of the elected members of a particular political party.
The respective groups often meet privately in caucus to plan legislative strategies, hand out committee assignments, and elect their leaders. Wisconsin Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen. (Courtesy of Janel Brandtjen) Brandtjen made her banishment public in a press release dated Nov. 16.She wrote in part, “A short, three-sentence letter was delivered to […]
