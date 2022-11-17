While we of God’s Own Party had our eyes on the House and the Senate, Democrats in Michigan and their funders nationwide had their eyes on the real prize: the rules by which votes are cast and counted.

There is an international consensus that secure, trustworthy elections means strict voter ID requirements and in-person voting rather than drop boxes or vote-by-mail. In response to the chaos of the 2020 election, in which many Detroit precinct totals simply didn’t add up , the Michigan legislature passed an effective voter ID law, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed.

To prevent any threat of honest elections in Michigan’s future, Michigan Democrats came up Proposal 2 , amending Michigan’s Constitution to mandate drop boxes, allow unlimited third-party funding of ballot harvesting, prohibit election audits except as conducted under the supervision of the secretary of state, and ban effective voter ID laws.

Drop boxes and ballot harvesting means that canvassers can cajole, bribe, or scare you into voting their way and then drop off the ballot anonymously. The prohibition on legislative or independent election audits means that there is no effective check on any fraud scheme to which the secretary of state is a party. The ban on […]