According to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, the “death tsunami” caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines has now arrived.

“Since March of 2020, every single thing I’ve said was going to happen has. This death tsunami that I’ve been talking about for the last two years — it’s arriving right now,” she said. “I don’t know if that was the Holy Spirit moving me – I think it was part Holy Spirit and part scientific knowledge, and what I was able to study and learn and see along the way.”

Tenpenny cited government data to reveal the more than 1 in 73 vaccinated people in the United Kingdom who died in 2020. The doctor added that about a thousand people die in the U.K. every week, thanks to the mass COVID-19 vaccination program there. Moreover, Tenpenny said more than 900 vaccinated professional athletes have already died mainly from myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation).

She then cited the phenomenon of individuals with keys and other metallic things sticking to their arms and foreheads as seen on social media. These small magnetic charges are clearly the result of heavy proportions of graphene oxide in the initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines. One article even cited a vaccinated Indian who discovered “steel and iron articles including coins, spoons, forks, knives and bike keys” sticking to his skin.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

While the phenomenon has died down as the months passed, Tenpenny credited it to Big Pharma companies changing the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, she reiterated that the graphene oxide is still present in the vaccine even though its formula was revised.

Tenpenny: COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill-off human race

The physician also revealed that the COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill off the human race.

“They found a way to slow-kill people with this. They want 3.5 billion people off the planet and they’ve learned how to do the slow-kill, so most unsuspecting people don’t connect the dots,” she said.

“Anybody who’s listening to this should never, ever, ever take another shot of any kind ever again under any circumstance,” she said. Her warning also extended to the new bivalent flu-COVID vaccines now being sold on the market. (Related: Vaccine expert warns the unvaccinated to never take COVID vaccines.)

According to the physician, the mass deaths of vaccinated began jut about a year after the forced COVID shots started. As of Oct. 24, 2022, there were 21.8 million excess deaths dating back from Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, that number was below five million.

Tenpenny added that the 21.8 million deaths could very well be moved up to 28 million.

Moreover, some 150,000 excess deaths among Americans younger than 45 were recorded during the first two and a half years of the pandemic. Half of those deaths occurred just in the past year, since the COVID-19 shots were introduced under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

Follow Vaccines.news for more stories about the COVID vaccines.

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

Watch Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are deadly.

This video is from the channel The Prisoner on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker