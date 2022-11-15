America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The fallout from destructive federal COVID response policies on the mental health, child development and economic stability of our nation is still being assessed

In October 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again extended the COVID pandemic public health emergency declaration, this time until January 11, 2023

In October 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again extended the COVID pandemic public health emergency declaration, this time until January 11, 2023 The mRNA COVID shots are associated with many ugly side effects, especially ones that compromise the blood and heart and can cause death

With vaccine-induced immunity off the table and vaccine adverse reactions viewed as a good thing, by the end of October 2022 the global mass vaccination campaign had convinced about 70% of the world’s population to get at least one COVID shot

The Lancet published a report in September 2022 called “The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic;” it calls for “prosociality” reorientation so global populations can be controlled by a central authority, especially during global pandemic responses

If the state can tag, track down and force individuals against their will to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, then there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the state can take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow

The morning that hurricane Ian hit the coast of southwest Florida, the dramatic images of the raw power of Mother Nature blowing apart structures built by human hands and sweeping them into the sea were unbelievable.1 After hours and hours of wind, rain and a catastrophic water surge that left a trail of destruction in its wake, I thought about how very different this natural disaster was compared to the one unleashed on the world in 2020 that also left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Two disasters, one a natural disaster legally termed an “act of God,” and the other a disaster that, three years later, people are still asking: was it natural or manmade?2,3

Whether or not the SARS-CoV-2 virus spontaneously jumped out of a bat and into a human being4 or was created by scientists in a biohazard lab,5,6,7 one thing is clear: the chaotic response by the experts in charge has been a disaster in itself.8

And the people, whose lives were impacted by that chaos, experienced the same kind of sudden shock, fear,9 disorientation, isolation and powerlessness that many people, who experience a hurricane, tsunami, tornado, earthquake or fire, feel when the unexpected happens.

Pandemic Public Health Policies Generated Fear, Instability

In the middle of this hurricane, I found myself thinking about why fear of the unknown10 brought on by this emergency was so familiar.

It was familiar because we had just experienced fear of the unknown in the winter of 2020,11 when we were told by public health officials that a weirdly mutated coronavirus was on the loose and would kill us if we didn’t hide in our homes, wear cloth over our faces, cut off physical contact with our family and friends, keep our children out of school, and stop getting our hair cut or going to church, exercising in a gym, entering restaurants or certain stores, and be OK with the government labeling many workers and private businesses as “non-essential,” which shut down our economy and threatened to plunge families into bankruptcy.12,13,14

The people in Florida facing this real life-threatening emergency were suddenly having to call upon emotional and physical reserves already depleted by having recently gone through another emergency, in which some lost their health or their loved ones to the mutant virus, or were injured by disabling COVID vaccine reactions, while others lost their jobs, homes or businesses during the 2020 lockdown that, thankfully, was cut short in Florida compared to many other states.

The fallout from destructive federal COVID response policies on the mental health, child development and economic stability of our nation is still being assessed.15,16,17,18,19,20,21

Two disasters: a natural one, and one that the world is still having trouble defining. Post-hurricane Ian, there is a lot of analysis going on in Florida by those, whose job it is to prepare for and respond to hurricanes.22 By most accounts, it is an honest analysis by state officials working hard to help people deal with what happened rather than politicizing what happened.23,24,25

Keeping Us Living in Fear to Sell COVID Vaccine

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control once again extended the COVID pandemic public health emergency declaration, this time until January 11, 2023.26

To justify keeping us living in fear,27,28 federal health officials are warning ominously that a “twindemic” of a more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 virus mutant strain, combined with an especially bad influenza season, is poised to make more of us very sick this fall and winter if we don’t all get a COVID shot and a flu shot at the same time.29,30

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

One high ranking government doctor said with a straight face — “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot.”31

But Americans have grown weary of virus porn and, while the majority of Americans have gotten at least one COVID shot, polls show that just 14 percent of children under age five have gotten one.32,33,34 There are signs that Americans are questioning the ever-changing number of COVID booster shots being aggressively advertised by Big Pharma and government officials, who are trying hard to convince us we will need to get a COVID shot every single year.35,36,37,38

In this very lucrative marketing campaign, the two mRNA COVID vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, raked in 50 billion dollars in 2021 and 2022 alone, with a promise of billions more in profits in the years to come.39,40,41,42

A Mutated Virus, a Reactive Biological That’s Not a Vaccine

Those two drug companies are selling a cell disrupter biological product that is called a vaccine, but in no way resembles any other vaccine that has ever been injected into humans to theoretically combat a weirdly mutated coronavirus, which is acting like no other virus that has ever infected humans.

The mRNA biological has been described as “transforming the body into a vaccine-making machine,”43 while one scientist explains that the rapidly mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus is “essentially viral evolution on steroids.”44

But, still, nobody in charge of the COVID pandemic response seems to know exactly where this virus on steroids came from or exactly what kind of damage it — or the genetically engineered components of the mRNA product — are doing to the biological integrity of human populations.45,46,47,48,49,50,51,52,53

The mRNA COVID vaccines are associated with many ugly side effects, especially ones that compromise the blood and heart and can cause death.54,55 Online it has been dubbed the “clot shot,”56,57 even as owners of social media platforms try to shut down all conversations about serious COVID vaccine reactions being reported online,58,59,60,61,62 in the medical literature,63 and to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).64,65

There have been more than 1.3 million adverse events reported to VAERS after mRNA COVID vaccinations, including heart, brain and immune system damage and death. These 1.3 million reports represent more than half of all vaccine reactions reported for all vaccines since VAERS became operational in 1990 under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act,66 while less than one percent of all vaccine reactions are reported to VAERS.67

The mRNA COVID vaccine is the most reactive one ever distributed in the U.S. to the entire population.

Reactions ‘Good’ Even When the Shot Doesn’t Prevent Infection

Yet, as soon as the mRNA COVID products were released in December 2020 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), public health officials told people to celebrate adverse reaction symptoms, trying to convince them that those reaction symptoms means the vaccine is doing its job and would prevent them from getting sick with COVID.68

Nothing could be further from the truth.69 That lie not only persuaded people to accept COVID vaccine reactions as normal and a good thing, but it persuaded doctors to dismiss COVID vaccine-related injuries and deaths as just a “coincidence.”70,71

Which brings us to perhaps the biggest elephant in the room, and that is how blatantly the people were lied to from the beginning about just how effective the mRNA COVID vaccines would be, as government officials allowed people to believe that getting vaccinated would protect them from being infected with the new coronavirus and transmitting it to others, when that was never true.

In fact, it was so untrue that, in 2021, CDC officials changed the centuries-old definition of a vaccine from a “product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,” and they convinced Merriam Webster Dictionary to do the same.72,73,74

That’s because the FDA only required drug companies to demonstrate the COVID vaccine had at least 50 percent efficacy in preventing severe symptoms of COVID disease, rather than preventing infection.75

There is a difference between a product producing immunity that prevents infection and one that stimulates an immune response but does not prevent infection, especially when you can be infected with the coronavirus and not show symptoms.

With vaccine induced immunity off the table and vaccine adverse reactions viewed as a good thing, by the end of October 2022, the global mass vaccination campaign had convinced about 70 percent of the world’s population to get at least one COVID shot.76

WHO Heading Up Global COVID Vaccine Marketing Campaign

The sales force for Big Pharma’s COVID vaccine marketing campaign is headquartered at the United Nation’s World Health Organization,77,78,79 with de facto satellite offices in government agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Gavi Alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, major universities, and financial and other institutions ideologically and politically committed to imposing “The Great Reset” on all countries.80

According to Klaus Schwab, who in 1971 founded an “international organization for public-private cooperation” called the World Economic Forum, the world is in the middle of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” which is “characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital, and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.”81

In June 2020, Schwab proclaimed, “Now is the time for a great reset” because, he said, in order for the world to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments “must act swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”82

Event 201 Prepares for ‘The Great Reset’

To prepare the way for The Great Reset, on October 18, 2019, the World Economic Forum, along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Johns Hopkins University sponsored a simulated global pandemic planning exercise in New York City called Event 201.83

A “Pandemic Emergency Board” was assembled for Event 201 that included representatives of the United Nations, World Bank, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the China Centers for Disease Control, and leaders from the travel, banking, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.84

The virus selected for use in the simulated “worst case scenario” global pandemic planning exercise held three months before the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus “public health emergency of international concern” was: the coronavirus.85,86

The nagging question is: was that just a coincidence? Clearly, it will take a lot of coordination and agreement between all governments to pull off a global Great Reset. Three years into the global COVID health emergency, it appears the global public health elite are leading the way.

Lancet Commission Publishes COVID ‘Lessons Learned’ Manifesto

In September 2022, the once respected medical journal, The Lancet, published a 56-page report called “The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic.”87

The first big red flag in the report is the long list of financial conflicts of interest authors have with drug companies; government health agencies; the United Nations and its public health agency arm, the World Health Organization; Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation and other institutions that fund or conduct vaccine research and development and promote mandatory use of vaccines.

Once family owned, The Lancet is now owned by the publishing conglomerate, Elsevier, and concerns have been raised about editorial independence, in light of investor ties to major banking, pharmaceutical and biotech corporations. One critique of the Lancet Commission report was written by a public health physician, who previously called out the journal in July 2022 for publishing what he described as “a weakly-evidenced opinion advocating medical fascism.”88

That opinion, written by well-known compulsory vaccination proponents, called for strict enforcement of COVID vaccine mandates in the U.S., and loss of employment and school education for those who refuse to comply.89

The Lancet Commission was originally assembled in the summer of 2020 as an international group of global “experts,” primarily doctors and professors at prestigious universities, who were charged with addressing the COVID pandemic. One of their first tasks was to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, an endeavor they quickly abandoned because of what the authors described as “divisive public discussion” and “unprecedented attack and pressure” on Commission members.

Shockingly, most precious metals companies who sponsor “conservative” news outlets are donating to Democrats and/or working with proxies of the CCP. We have found three companies that do not. You can find all three on our precious metals page.

Leaving that inconvenient “where did the virus come from” question on the table, the Lancet Commission went on to publish a self-aggrandizing political manifesto that fails to honestly analyze what went wrong with the global COVID pandemic response and, instead, basically calls for doing more of the same more quickly in the future.

In a stunning demonstration of hubris and ideological bias, Commission members stray from their areas of expertise and call on governments to devalue individual rights and adopt a collectivist orientation that forces individuals to comply with multi-lateral health policies and laws adopted by the United Nations.

They said, “all governments, regulators and institutions must be reoriented toward society as a whole rather than the interest of individuals — a concept the Commissioners call prosociality.”

Attacking US Lawmakers, Critics of Pandemic Response Failures

This “prosociality” reorientation would, of course, require that much more money and power be given to the United Nations and the World Health Organization so global populations can be controlled by a central authority, especially during global pandemic responses.

Defending their slogan “no one is safe until everyone is safe,” which they claim “is not mere rhetoric, or a moral truth, but an epidemiological reality,” they viciously attack U.S. lawmakers for being guilty of “neglecting scientific evidence and needlessly risking lives with a view to keeping the economy open,” and for promoting “anti-science rhetoric and disinformation about COVID 19.”

Refusing to acknowledge legitimate public concerns about authoritarian COVID response policies that led to catastrophic social and economic chaos and damage to mental and physical health of child and adult populations, the Commission complains that the World Health Organization and most governments did not move fast enough to test, identify and isolate the infected while simultaneously putting all people in masks and locking them in their homes — for a long, long time.

There is no critical analysis of faulty COVID tests that did not work;90,91 or bogus COVID death estimates that failed to distinguish between dying from COVID and dying with COVID;92,93,94,95,96 or ineffective COVID treatment protocols in hospitals that made people sicker or killed them when they were inappropriately put on ventilators.97,98,99

While praising the “public-private partnerships” that fast tracked development of COVID vaccines as a “triumph,” the Lancet Commission weaponizes the failed COVID pandemic response by placing most of the blame for COVID-related deaths on — you guessed it — those independent thinkers the Pharma’s sales force calls “anti-vaxxers.”

Infuriated that a lot of people in the U.S. and Europe questioned the competence of public health officials and defied their orders to mask up, isolate for months on end and take the COVID shot, the Lancet Commission authors alleged that anti-vaxxers — which according to Webster’s Dictionary now includes anyone who opposes mandatory vaccination100 — caused an “epidemic of misinformation and disinformation” that fostered “low public trust” in government officials and persuaded millions of people to repeatedly take to the streets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Greece, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Poland, Romania and other nations in 2020 and 2021 to protest lockdowns and vaccine passports.101,102,103

Blaming Deaths on ‘Anti-Vaccine Movement,’ Individual Rights

They said “anti-vaccine propaganda in the Americas” caused “tens of millions of people to refuse vaccines and hundreds of thousands to needlessly lose their lives.”

Obsessing over the lack of “solidarity” among governments to force everyone everywhere to march to the beat of the same drum, they express special hatred for what they describe as the “hostile and coordinated anti-vaccine movement that has spread dangerous and false information about the health risks of vaccines and has campaigned against vaccine mandates.”

Climbing up on very high horse, the Lancet Commission members put “climate change deniers” and “parents who refuse or delay routine childhood vaccinations” in the same basket. They repeatedly condemn political leaders and the digital media for the “deliberate spread of misinformation and disinformation … that fosters distrust in health officials and promotes the idea that individual opinions have equal weight to the best available scientific evidence.”

Survival ProTip: Some of the best survival gear can be found at camping retailers. With summer fading, take advantage of sales on camping gear that can help you survive if the crap hits the fan.

They called for application of “behavioral science” to convince people to engage in “prosociality” that leads to “optimal behaviors for pandemic control,” pointing out that people living in societies with “tight” or collectivist social norms follow public health orders much better than people living in societies with “loose” or individualistic social norms that champion freedom of individual choice.

They claim future pandemics would be so much easier to handle if everyone in the world can be muzzled and locked down tight whenever government health officials fly the utilitarian flag for “the greater good” and demand we salute smartly and roll up our sleeves.

Their diatribe against societies allowing individuals to exercise freedom of thought, speech, conscience and autonomy would be amusing if they weren’t so deadly serious about what they want done about it.

Although there were some public demonstrations here in the U.S., they were not as big as they were in countries without a Constitution that ensures a balance of power between local, state and federal government. Americans stopped COVID vaccine mandates in 2021 and 2022 because state legislators, who make public health laws, looked at the science, listened to concerns of their constituents, and refused to mandate the vaccine.104

Although several U.S. Governors and city mayors issued Executive Orders mandating COVID vaccine and the federal government attempted to mandate the vaccine for all federal employees and contractors, not one state legislature voted to mandate the vaccine this year.105

The online NVIC Advocacy Portal, launched in 2010 to help citizens in every state defend vaccine informed consent rights and exemptions in public health laws had a lot to do with holding back COVID vaccine mandates and passports in the U.S. when populations in other countries with centralized political control could not.106

Public Health Elite Wants US to Become a Collectivist Society

It doesn’t take a PhD in political science to figure out that what the public health elite is calling for would require Americans to reject the cultural values and beliefs and governmental structure outlined in the US Constitution, which provides decentralized checks and balances on political power and guarantees individuals God given natural rights that limit the power of government.107,108

The Public Health Empire is all about appropriating centralized power that can be wielded without accountability.

Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.

That is why the Lancet Commission demands that the United States of America “reorient” toward a collectivist society, which would require disempowering local and state governments so that only the federal government — in “solidarity” with the United Nations, of course — has the authority to make public health laws and tell citizens what to think about and believe and do with their bodies and the bodies of their children.

Accompanying the Lancet Commission report was a Lancet editorial entitled “COVID-19: the case for prosociality.” And if you do a Google search using the words “prosociality and communism,” what you find at the top is an article published in Frontiers in Psychology in September 2022 entitled, “How prosocial behaviors are maintained in China: The relationship between communist authority and prosociality.”109

The authors note how prosocial behavior is associated with religious belief and argue that communist authority wielded by the ruling Communist Party of China has a positive effect on promoting prosocial behaviors in a secular atheist society. They say studies show that “the psychological functions of gods and governments are interchangeable.”

Thank you, Lancet Commission, for making the political goals of the Public Health Empire so crystal clear.

Tastes like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

Mandatory Vaccination: The Tip of the Spear in Culture Wars

I have been saying for many years that mandatory vaccination is the tip of the spear in the culture wars taking place in this country and others in the 21st Century. Because if the state can tag, track down and force individuals against their will to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, then there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the state can take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow.

Register today to use the NVIC Advocacy Portal at NVICAdvocacy.org and take action in your state to protect civil liberties in this historic Vaccine Culture War that will determine whether we will live free or die as slaves in a collectivist authoritarian state.

Be the one who never has to say you did not do today what you could have done to change tomorrow. It’s your health, your family, your choice. And our mission continues: No forced vaccination, not in America.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.