Wouldn’t you know Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would have his hands in the massive cookie jar in Ukraine and the FTX debacle. Of course he is. It seems more and more that the only person who wasn’t on the take was Donald Trump, which may be why they worked so hard to get rid of him.

Documents show McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund received $2,500,000 from someone at FTX, the crypto company that fell in disgrace last week.

.@LeaderMcConnell got some of that tax payer FXT Ukraine money.

Now you know why the uni-party @GOP @DNC didn’t want a audit of Ukraine money & had to get rid of Trump. pic.twitter.com/Aos1H4KkhK — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@sandyleevincent) November 14, 2022

The money goes from taxpayers, is sent as “aid” to Ukraine, which gives a good chunk of the laundered money to FTX, which contributes to the Uniparty Swamp. This prompts the Uniparty Swamp to repeat the process, and as we’ve seen over the past several months, it’s working wonders. Corporate media barely reports on all the money getting laundered there on a weekly basis. No Democrats and very few Republican politicians bring up the issue. Nearly everyone is on the take.

McConnell is among the top recipients that we’ve found so far.

If you’re going to run a con, you have to keep people from following the money. Sadly, if FTX hadn’t collapsed it’s very likely this con would have continued unabated for years, even decades. That’s the state of geopolitics today.

