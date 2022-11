The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

A nonprofit group alleges that in two precincts in Virginia, election machines reported counting more votes than actual ballots, an irregularity that could have decided two key congressional races.

According to Just The News , the Electoral Process Education Corporation (EPEC) released a report claiming that the error occurred in two precincts in Prince William County, one of the northernmost counties in Virginia; the machines in question ultimately reported a higher number of ballots scanned than the number of ballots counted by the election workers themselves.

The precincts in question were P-612 and P-104, the former of which is located in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, while the latter is in the 10th congressional district. These two contests were among the three major swing seats in Virginia that the Republican Party targeted for possible pickups from the Democrats. In the 7th district, incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) defeated Republican challenger Yesli Vega (R-Va.); in the 10th district, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton won re-election against challenger Hung Cao (R-Va.).

In P-612 in the 7th district, 531 ballots were reported as having been scanned by the machines, even though workers counted just 504 ballots. In P-104, there were at least 10 more ballots counted by the […]