A nonprofit group alleges that in two precincts in Virginia, election machines reported counting more votes than actual ballots, an irregularity that could have decided two key congressional races.

According to Just The News , the Electoral Process Education Corporation (EPEC) released a report claiming that the error occurred in two precincts in Prince William County, one of the northernmost counties in Virginia; the machines in question ultimately reported a higher number of ballots scanned than the number of ballots counted by the election workers themselves.

The precincts in question were P-612 and P-104, the former of which is located in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, while the latter is in the 10th congressional district. These two contests were among the three major swing seats in Virginia that the Republican Party targeted for possible pickups from the Democrats. In the 7th district, incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) defeated Republican challenger Yesli Vega (R-Va.); in the 10th district, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton won re-election against challenger Hung Cao (R-Va.).

In P-612 in the 7th district, 531 ballots were reported as having been scanned by the machines, even though workers counted just 504 ballots. In P-104, there were at least 10 more ballots counted by the […]