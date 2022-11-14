( Natural News ) Fox News host Tucker Carlson reamed election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, after a number of glitches with electronic voting machines again caused angst and anguish as frustrated voters tried to cast ballots beginning early Tuesday, election day.

Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, say they have found a solution after roughly 20% of their polling sites were experiencing “issues” with tabulation machines just hours after Election Day polls opened.

The county’s election department said it had identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers.

“This solution has worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to resolve this issue at the remaining locations,” the Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on ballots,” the county added.

But that’s the whole point, as far as Carlson is concerned : Voting machines continue to be problematic and cause no small amount of concerns about the validity of results, especially now, days later, when Arizona is still counting ballots.“I feel so sorry for you, Bret, and Martha, because it will probably be a very late night for […]