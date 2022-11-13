I tell you, this stings. It’s just embarrassing. The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs.

The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how or why the Mexican government decided to use street scenes from the U.S. to scare Mexicans — who have their own drug problems — is not clear. Critics say the ads recycle scare tactics about drugs rather than offer help or treatment. Here’s the ad itself: Get it together, Philly. One of the most drug-wracked countries on the planet is using your city as a bad example. This has to be fixed!

