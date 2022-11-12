America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Sophia Kianni has become the youngest official United Nations advisor at the age of 20. The self-proclaimed “Gen Z Climate Activist” was a hit at COP27, the climate change conference where hundreds of important people fly their private jets to scold the rest of us about the environment.

As she noted on Twitter, “You can be an advisor to the head of the United Nations and still wear a cute outfit!”

You can be an advisor to the head of the United Nations and still wear a cute outfit! #GenZ pic.twitter.com/Xvu95pZ4XM — Sophia Kianni is at COP27 (@SophiaKianni) November 9, 2022

Reactions to her announcement of her new role were not glowing. Many of them cannot be posted because they are a bit too off-color.

What in the MK Ultra Sex Kitten, Epstein Island, Seeking Sugar baby is going on here? https://t.co/3JtX8cyy5V — Coach Greg Adams (@coachgregadams) November 12, 2022

Can we stop putting children in charge of things? That’d be super great. 👍 https://t.co/iHtLkaxqZ0 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 12, 2022

I’m actually scared for her https://t.co/7YmoABBvcZ — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) November 12, 2022

Great, 20-year-old Instagram 'influencers' are now a deciding voice on the future of the world. What could go wrong? 🤯 https://t.co/nRdfsKBrbs — Joker @ Better Bachelor (@BachelorJoker) November 12, 2022

As somebody who actually takes environmentalism seriously, the idea of a 20-year old influencer flying in a carbon-emitting plane to Egypt to 'observe' whilst dressed like a night out in Cardiff on Friday night instead of doing this online really highlights a major issue for me. https://t.co/8fj5wf5N1d — 𝖑𝖔𝖖𝖏𝖆𝖜 (@loqjawrelius) November 12, 2022

She met with John Kerry.

John Kerry needs to meet with more 20 year olds. This is our future at stake. pic.twitter.com/HDKOBEKJua — Sophia Kianni is at COP27 (@SophiaKianni) November 11, 2022

As Jon Robberson noted, there aren’t enough on the right who are stepping up as the counterpunch to the left’s attacks though the rapidly emerging GenZ crowd.

This is Sophie Kianni. She is 20 years old & speaks w/ talent & conviction She’s also a co-opted “Gen Z Climate Activist” groomed & funded by the Agenda 21 global bagmen. Sadly I doubt she knows it Where is the American conservative counterpoint ? Where are our young hotshots? pic.twitter.com/4MTI0X1M9p — Jon Robberson (@RobbersonJon) November 12, 2022

By her own reckoning, leftist activism can be chic.

Grateful to be an honoree at the Renaissance Awards ✨👗💙 Sustainability is chic pic.twitter.com/N2tVLgMboZ — Sophia Kianni is at COP27 (@SophiaKianni) November 11, 2022

Here’s a segment of her speech this year at COP27:

My speech to leaders at #COP27 yesterday was pretty clear. Here it is in each of the six official @UN languages: Stop lying

كف عن الكذب

停止说谎

Arrêtez de mentir

прекрати врать

Deja de mentir#StopLying pic.twitter.com/9jkx2yQAIb — Sophia Kianni is at COP27 (@SophiaKianni) November 9, 2022

Greta Thunberg is so 2018. Sophia Kianni is the radical left’s new rising star. Don’t be shocked to see her being asked to speak at every climate change event for the foreseeable future.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker