Editor’s Note: I’m not sure how this bombshell flew under my radar but apparently I’m not alone. Very few outlets picked up on this story, which concerns me because it broke just before the elections. I don’t think it would have made a difference; those who know the Biden family is corrupt don’t need more evidence and those who have their heads in the sand won’t be pulling their heads out anytime soon. Here’s JD Heyes reporting…

More accusations have emerged that the Biden family is corrupt and that Joe Biden, a.k.a. “His Fraudulency,” was the Don of it. A whistleblower revealed on Monday that the family was involved in a gambling business venture in several Latin American nations while Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president, Breitbart News reported:

The informant told the Daily Mail Joe Biden’s involvement included conducting a conference call in 2012 with Hunter Biden, his business partner Jeff Cooper, the late Harry Reid, and his son Key Reid about an online gambling platform, Ocho Global, which was operating in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina.

“With the direct observations I had, it’s obvious Joe was participating in the business,” the source told the UK outlet. “He wasn’t passive, he was talking about it. If I had to describe him, he was like a member of the Board of Directors.”

The whistleblower also talked about several other interactions on the phone call.

“Harry Reid asked whether or not the Peruvian government had been taken care of,” the source said. “Cooper replied that it had all been taken care of; the Peruvian cooperation was in place.

“That’s when Joe Biden said: ‘That’s what we need to hear more of boys. We need to be making progress,’ or something like that. Just an effusive comment that was endorsing that he was happy that things were proceeding. He had all sorts of questions about other stuff. ‘Do we need to be doing other things with government officials? What do we need to do to get this moving ahead?’ He asked about what the revenue projections were and how soon the Ocho Rio software… could be demoed.”

According to emails provided by the source from Hunter, Cooper had valued the gambling enterprise at roughly $30 million in 2011; its Argentina operation alone was worth $10 million in March 2012.

In addition, emails show that Hunter Biden had an interest in the parent company of Ocho, called Eudora Global, which netted the first son a gain in 2015 of $300,000 as well as an “income of $77,000 and a long term capital gain of $584,000 in 2017 and a gain of $646,000 in 2019,” the Daily Mail reported. And by 2016, Hunter wound up with a 3 percent stake in Eudora, the report added.

“It is unknown if Joe Biden received any income or kickbacks from the deal, as he tried to do with businessman and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, who revealed in 2020 that Joe Biden was promised ten percent cut of a deal with a CCP-linked Chinese energy company,” Breitbart News added — though it should be noted that a message found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop said that Joe Biden got a cut of roughly half of whatever Hunter managed to “earn” on his father’s political name and connections.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime in July, investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald discussed how the mainstream media covered up the laptop story and falsely claimed that materials found on it was “Russian disinformation.”

“The media deploys information to conceal it or divulge it for the interest of their sources inside the democratic party and the U.S. Security state and I just want to emphasize because I can’t talk about the Hunter Biden situation without doing so,” Greenwald noted.

“This was the topic of the single biggest media fraud in the last, I think at least decade, which is right before the [2020] election. The CIA spread to the media, which repeated it, and then big tech censored on the basis of it the lie that all these documents were Russian disinformation,” Greenwald added.

“Biden wins the election because they suppressed that story,” he claimed (no, Biden won because the election was stolen from Trump, per evidence laid out in the documentary “2,000 Mules”).

