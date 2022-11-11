Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to The Biden-Harris regime will accelerate our economic woes after the election. Why? Because they know their time is short and they want to blame the “red wave” for our financial troubles. It behooves Americans to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs as soon as possible. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company.

It appears I’m having to sound like a broken record lately. Stories of young and otherwise healthy athletes dying suddenly are becoming more and more prevalent, yet corporate media continues to avoid the obvious question as if uttering it will make bad things happen. Asking whether the Covid-19 “vaccines” are causing all of these deaths may be detrimental to their careers, but the truth is the truth and it must come out.

We already reported about the unexplained death of former NFL player Adrian Dingle. Now another athlete has died suddenly at an even younger age. According to the BBC:

Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year.

Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National Superstock 1000cc successes followed in 2012 and 2018, while he also won the British Supersport title in 2017.

As is always the case, the article announced the death, then moved on to report highlights from his career and reactions from those around him. Nobody in corporate media asks why they died. Nobody asks if they were jabbed. Nobody mentions the words “Covid” or “vaccine” anywhere in their reporting.

The question MUST be asked. It’s imperative that we get stories like these out to the masses so more people will start demanding answers to questions that aren’t being asked. Only then will corporate media be forced to either do their jobs or acknowledge that they have abdicated their self-proclaimed status as the arbiters-of-truth.

As I’ve noted many times before, it’s not just leftist corporate media. Very few in conservative or alternative media are reporting on these stories either. The reason for this is their dependence on Google, Facebook, and other Big Tech tyrants. They’re beholden to Google for the lucrative ad dollars that would be withheld if they speak ill about the jabs. They’re beholden to Facebook for the massive amounts of traffic they send to news outlets that don’t get out of line with the universal vaccination agenda.

We are only beholden to our readers, and you deserve to know the truth. We all do.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker