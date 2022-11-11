An overweight male-to-female transgender person named Brian Nguyen has been crowned “Miss Derry 2023” in what may be the most woke development in the history of professional pageantry.
The New Hampshire teen, 19-year-old Brian Nguyen, won the pageant on Sunday night and is officially “Miss Greater Derry 2023,” despite bearing male genitalia and a male name.
He celebrated beating several other women in a post on Instagram.
“In the 100 year history of Miss America,” wrote the biological male, “I have officially become the FIRST transgender titleholder”. He added, “No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire,”
“I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves,” the male-to-female transgender promised, “This will be an amazing year.”
CBS 12 notes that the pageant ostensibly chose to include the male-to-female participant, as courts have thoroughly determined that the decision of whether to include transgender individuals is the prerogative of the organization.Journalist Andy Ngo reported that Nguyen is a “trans social media influencer” and revealed that Nguyen celebrated his victory […]
