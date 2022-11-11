I used to think anti-vaxxers were ‘irresponsible’ or ‘selfish.’ Now, I think vaccine requirements turn citizens into pawns.
As Democrat-run state legislatures consider requiring Covid shots for children to attend school, many parents like me are looking back at how their perspective on vaccine mandates has changed over the past two years.
If you had asked me three years ago why the government should mandate vaccinations like the chickenpox and the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines in order to attend school, I would have argued that vaccine mandates are a valid exercise of government authority to protect the “public health,” since unvaccinated people can spread the disease to others, particularly those too medically fragile to receive vaccinations. I would have appealed to “herd immunity” and called most anti-vaxxers “irresponsible” or “selfish.”
I now believe vaccine uptake should rise and fall based on the merits of the shots, not government pressure or mandates, for two reasons. First, it is wrong to coerce people to inject themselves or their children with a product they do not believe benefits them. To violate someone’s bodily autonomy so they can enjoy the same rights, liberties, and entitlements as others, such as air travel or public education, […]
