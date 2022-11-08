Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to The Biden-Harris regime will accelerate our economic woes after the election. Why? Because they know their time is short and they want to blame the “red wave” for our financial troubles. It behooves Americans to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs as soon as possible. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company.

Call it Deja Vu. Call it an attack on our constitutional republic. Call it corruption at its most blatant. Just don’t call it “unexpected.”

Maricopa County, Arizona’s central command for the massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2020 presidential election, is at it again. This time, they’re going after America First patriots on the state’s ballots, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Tabulators across the county are reportedly broken, forcing many in the county to take inappropriate actions just to supposedly get their votes to count. According to Red State:

Around 40 vote centers in Maricopa County, Arizona, or roughly 20 percent, are running into issues with their tabulation machines.

Long lines in Anthem, Arizona with Poll Workers explaining that the @maricopacounty machines are not working. Do not get out of line! pic.twitter.com/lInh8KnTz3 — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

My parents live in Mesa, just heard they went to two different locations and were unable to vote because the machines weren't working. https://t.co/0COR04izaF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 8, 2022

While this issue is creating long lines, county officials said that they are addressing the issue and offering solutions to the public in the meantime.

“We have been able to remedy this at some centers,” Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said at a press conference on Tuesday.

If a tabulation machine is not working, voters are being asked to place their ballot in drawer three of a ballot box, which means the ballot will be sent by a “bipartisan” group to the downtown Phoenix tabulation center to be counted late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

It’s the 2020 playbook all over again. They pick heavily populated voting districts under Democrat control. They have some sort of malfunctions, water main breaks, or whatever else they can muster in order to get eyeballs off the vote counters so they can manufacture just enough miraculous votes to help Democrats win.

This case is particularly heinous because the Secretary of State in charge of elections, Katie Hobbs, is on the ballot for governor.

Conservatives on Twitter have been sounding off:

Everyone Arizonan not in Maricopa County needs to get out and vote today. There must be an absolutely insurmountable landslide for Kari Lake et al, a landslide so big the cheaters can't steal another election. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2022

If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later. (2/2) — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Arizona voters — please be aware that there are dozens of Republican lawyers monitoring the tabulating situation in Maricopa County (and all AZ Counties), speaking with the county lawyers, and ensuring that votes WILL count. Please do your part and VOTE! We have your back! 🗳🇺🇸 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Now issues reported with machines in Wickenburg, AZ, northwest Maricopa. Worker tells the voter to stop filming pic.twitter.com/ACFiivw3vn — Hold the Line Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2022

MARICOPA COUNTY IS FORTIFYING THE ELECTION SO HARD RIGHT NOW — Hold the Line Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2022

No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all. Let’s win this thing. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Man, what a coincidence Arizona is having election problems with the Democrat secretary of state running for governor and trailing in the polls. Between this, and bats that nest 900 kilometers away planting a virus in Wuhan, we've had some poopy luck lately. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 8, 2022

Latest guidance for Maricopa County voters: If you’ve *checked in* at a Maricopa County voting location where tabulators don’t work, you should *not* leave & go to another location without casting a vote. Your provisional ballot at new location likely will not count/cont’d/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 8, 2022

Just a reminder @katiehobbs refused to recuse herself from overseeing today's election in Arizona. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2022

If you’re in Arizona, hold the line, stay in line, and prepare to make sure your vote is counted. Across the nation, patriots need to watch the polls, report irregularities, and most importantly pray the traitors doing this are thwarted.

