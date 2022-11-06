ADVERTISEMENT A female supporter of New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was choked by a man in Gov. Kathy Hochul’ s camp at a Saturday campaign rally for the current unelected Democrat governor. The man was not arrested for the assault, according to a local journalist .

Independent journalist Leeroy Johnson was outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City watching the events of the Hochul rally and counterprotest unfold when he witnessed a man “choking the female Zeldin supporters” after an altercation broke out between the two sides. The altercation took place as Hochul could be heard shouting in the background, seemingly at the counter-protesters.

“You can deny science! You can deny those who seek to vote! You can deny an election like those individuals! And we say ‘hell no!'”

The crowd chanted back “Hell no!” several times.

According to Johnson, it’s “unclear what happened before this,” but the woman received medical treatment.

“The man was not arrested for the assault,” he wrote in an Instagram post . Hochul is in a surprisingly-tight race with Zeldin, a Republican congressman representing the state’s first congressional district. New York hasn’t had a Republican in gubernatorial office since 2006.A new poll released by The […]