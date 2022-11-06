Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake walks to the podium at a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump is campaigning for Arizona GOP candidates ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Arizona Republican Kari Lake stated that her gubernatorial campaign has morphed into a “movement” during her appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle.

Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor who is running against the Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governorship, spoke with Boyle on a number of topics, including her message in the final days of her campaign, why she left the news industry, and what sweeping republican victories Tuesday would mean for the Grand Canyon State.

“Oh, my gosh, I mean, everything is at stake. Everything is on the ballot,” said Lake after Boyle asked for her closing message. “This is the most consequential election of our time. And that’s not hyperbole. We have a real choice, we’re at a crossroads in Arizona. We either vote to restore our freedom, save our precious state, secure our border, stop the fentanyl from […]