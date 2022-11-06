With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake walks to the podium at a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump is campaigning for Arizona GOP candidates ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Arizona Republican Kari Lake stated that her gubernatorial campaign has morphed into a “movement” during her appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle.
Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor who is running against the Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governorship, spoke with Boyle on a number of topics, including her message in the final days of her campaign, why she left the news industry, and what sweeping republican victories Tuesday would mean for the Grand Canyon State.
“Oh, my gosh, I mean, everything is at stake. Everything is on the ballot,” said Lake after Boyle asked for her closing message. “This is the most consequential election of our time. And that’s not hyperbole. We have a real choice, we’re at a crossroads in Arizona. We either vote to restore our freedom, save our precious state, secure our border, stop the fentanyl from […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.