Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade is in the throes of an ugly custody battle with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who claims he is exploiting their transgender child “Zaya.”

The gender dysphoric youth, who used to be called “Zion,” is reportedly just 15 years old and ready to fully “transition.” Siohvaughn is begging a judge to force Zaya and her father to wait until the child reaches 18 years of age to proceed.

Zaya first “came out” as a tranny back in 2019 at the very young age of 12. Since announcing “her” new Baphomet identity, Zaya, who is biologically male, has been rewarded by the god of this world with several lucrative modeling contracts with companies like Tiffany and Dove – Disney could soon be added to this list – as well as numerous social media deals.

According to Siohvaughn, Dwyane is pushing Zaya to finish mutilating “herself” into a “female” simply for the financial gain. Siohvaughn is concerned about Zaya’s health over money, however. (Related: Some Democrat politicians are calling for parents who refuse to “affirm” their children’s transgender delusions to be charged with felony crimes.)

Dwyane is “poised to profit” from Zaya’s full transition, Siohvaughn says. And she wants to nip the situation in the bud before Zaya ruins “her” life forever with a permanent body and hormone butchering.

“I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Siohvaughn’s legal filing states.

Money and fame are why Dwyane Wade got custody of his four sons, says ex-wife

The suit was filed in response to Dwyane’s August petition to allow Zaya to legally change “her” name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

Dwyane claims he has the legal right to make this decision on behalf of his “daughter,” and only filed a petition for this “as a courtesy” to his ex-wife.

When Dwyane and Siohvaughn split up in 2011, he obtained full custody of his four sons. About a year later, Siohvaughn spoke with MailOnline (United Kingdom) about her agony over losing her children.

“I think influence had a lot to do with it,” Siohvaughn stated at the time. “Celebrity had a lot to do with it. Money had a lot to do with it.”

According to Siohvaughn, Dwyane admitted to her that he fully intended to make Zaya “very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements and contracts associated therewith.”

“I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure, i.e., cyberbullying, statements and / or pictures taken out of context of our child, and the unwanted spotlight focused on our child,” she went on to reveal.

When it comes to parental authority over the transgender delusions of their own children, the law remains murky, to say the least. Siohvaughn argues that Dwyane is legally required to consult her on such matters, which include “major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing.”

Dwyane, on the other hand, argues that he and he alone is entitled to make decisions on Zaya’s behalf, including the decision to butcher “her” body parts for fame and fortune, regardless of what “her” mother has to say about.

A hearing was scheduled for December to determine whether or not Zaya will be allowed to change “her” name and sex against “her” mother’s wishes.

America is now being transitioned into the image of Baphomet at warp speed. To keep up with the latest, visit Transhumanism.news.

