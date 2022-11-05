ADVERTISEMENT During a Friday appearance on Newsmax, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

When talking about the Biden administration’s open border crisis on Eric Bolling’s The Balance , the senator said “We need real congressional oversight. We need hearings, we need subpoenas. I believe Congress should impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security.” Cruz’s sentiment reflects that of a letter he sent to Mayorkas in early October, alongside South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. The letter was to warn Mayorkas that his “gross dereliction of duty” in regards to the mismanagement of the southern border could be “grounds for impeachment.”

The senators wrote:

“Your failure to faithfully enforce this nation’s immigration laws and willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis at our southern border amounts to a gross dereliction of duty and a violation of your oath of office. Historically high levels of illegal immigration and illicit drug trafficking demonstrate that our southern border is open for every kind of public health and national security threat imaginable. Despite the heroic efforts by the men and women of Border Patrol, who operate with very little […]