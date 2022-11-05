With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Miami-Dade County has long been the stronghold of Democrat voters in Florida. With more than 1.5 million registered voters in the county Miami-Dade has long been the backstop for Democrats in Florida. With deep red areas in the Southwest coast and Florida panhandle area, the axiom has long been said: ‘lose Miami-Dade and Democrats lose Florida’. That said, incredibly Republicans in Miami-Dade are outvoting Democrats. [ DATA HERE ] This is happening despite the recent visit by Joe Biden to Miami to generate support for the blue ticket. With President Trump being the most supported political figure in the region; and with President Trump bringing the final finishing nails this weekend for a rally in Miami-Dade on behalf of the republican ticket, Democrats are apoplectic.
FLORIDA – […] “This is not what we expected,” said Christine Alexandria Olivio, the Democratic House candidate in Florida’s 26th Congressional District in South Florida. “This is worse than what we expected. We’re getting our butts kicked right now.” She was running against Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Congress in Florida.
Registered Democrats still outnumbered Republicans in Miami-Dade, but the latest figures indicated Democrats – at least so far – […]
