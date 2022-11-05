With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Rapper Aaron Carter has died at his home. According to TMZ:

The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA … multiple sources tell us Aaron’s body was found in his bathtub. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene, but we have no information or evidence of foul play. It’s standard operating procedure for homicide detectives to investigate such death scenes.

TMZ obtained a photo of sheriffs’ cars and paramedics outside Aaron’s home … and the property is surrounded with caution tape. Aaron shot to fame back in the late 1990s as a pop singer, releasing four studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only 9 years old.

When young Americans die and the cause of death is not released, we always ask whether they died from the jabs. In this case, we’ll hold on that question until more details are released because Carter was known to have other issues, including drug addiction and mental illness. It’s just as likely that he died of drug overdose or suicide as the jabs based on what we know about his lifestyle.

If no explanation is given, THEN we’ll start asking the question.

