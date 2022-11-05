With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Tomorrow, Sunday November 6th, President Trump will be holding a rally in Miami-Dade, Florida , for the slate of republican candidates. All of the main republican candidates, including both Florida senators, who rely on the diverse America-First MAGA movement for election victories will be there…. Except Ron DeSantis. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will not be at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center , because the team managing Ron DeSantis national branding campaign don’t want him there. Since July/Aug { Go Deep } the new management in charge of DeSantis have been positioning him as the Trump alternative, the more acceptable republican candidate, ie. the club candidate
Instead, the republican club and Wall Street financed “Friends of Ron DeSantis” superPAC ($150+ million) have organized another optical event in the much deeper red, Southwest Florida ( advertisement left ) [ LINK HERE ].
Notice who is paying for the DeSantis event. Parker Yancey McCollum is an American Americana and country singer-songwriter based in Texas, and if you follow the granular details of the GOPe branding effort, you might notice the DeSantis management team have deployed the strategy of hitching the governor’s wagon to popular music stars [ Luke Bryan example ].
