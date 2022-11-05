With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics .

The official data used for “global warming” fearmongering has been exaggerated by up to 50 percent over the last 50 years, bombshell new evidence has revealed.

The new groundbreaking research , compiled by two atmospheric scientists at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. Roy Spencer and Professor John Christy, shows 50% less warming over 50 years across the eastern United States than official data claims.

The new evidence deals a major blow to the widespread use of regularly adjusted global and local surface temperature datasets showing increasingly implausible rates of warming.

The research attempts to remove distortions caused by increasing urban heat and uses human-made structure density data over 50 years supplied by the Landsat satellites .

It compares the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) homogenized surface temperature dataset and exposes a 50% reduction in the warming trend.

Dr. Spencer and Professor Christy used a dataset of urbanization changes called “Built-Up” to determine the average effect that urbanization has had on surface temperatures.Urbanization differences were compared to temperature differences from closely spaced weather stations.The temperature plotted was in the morning during the summertime.In a posting on Dr. Spencer’s blog, a full methodology of the project is shown here .Dr. Spencer argues […]