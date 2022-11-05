With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

It’s hard to tell which is soaring faster under Democrat leadership, the price of food or the rate of violent crime. The two rapidly rising statistics met in deadly fashion Friday morning in Maryland when a shoplifter at a grocery store pulled a gun on a security guard.

According to Fox News:

A woman was allegedly attempting to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, at around 10:25 a.m. Friday when a male security guard confronted her, Prince George’s County Police Major Zachary O’Lare said at a news conference.

She pulled a handgun from her backpack and shot the security guard multiple times, according to O’Lare. The security guard then shot back at the woman. The security guard died at the scene while the woman was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. There were no other victims.

With Democrats in control of the House, Senate, and White House, violent crime and food inflation have skyrocketed. People have gotten desperate and many have turned to crime in order to survive. As a result, many retail establishments have hired armed security because law enforcement has been so hampered in many states by the Democrats’ efforts to vilify and defund police.

Keep all of this in mind on Tuesday as you go to the polls to vote in person. The predicted red wave needs to be as big as possible.

