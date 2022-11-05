With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Some of the Democratic governors most associated with harsh and prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns are facing stiff electoral headwinds in the midterms, while Republicans who endured national scorn by quickly reopening their states are cruising toward reelection.
Republicans were already in an advantageous position with voters on crime and the economy, particularly inflation, the top two issues in polling this fall. Education issues , which propelled Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to victory a year ago, are a leading concern in some races.
And while elections tend to focus more on the future than the past, the starkly contrasting performances of lockdown lefties and reopen righties suggests that a reckoning on pandemic policies may be a stealth issue in major governor’s races.
The repercussions of lockdown policies are also felt indirectly in the top issues for voters, from supply-chain problems and inflation driven by COVID relief spending to plummeting test scores and parental outrage over school curricula resulting from remote learning.
“Red wave is coming Tuesday,” freespoken sports show host Colin Cowherd tweeted Thursday . “Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge.”
https://twitter.com/ColinCowherd/status/1588191961650933762 “I lean mostly left, but data clearly proved kids 18 and under were […]
