Anyone who makes a living in conservative media knows how challenging it is to feed the family when corporate media, Big Tech, and cancel culture are all coming after us. Many of us have experienced what taking on the “woke” crowd really means to our bottom line. Now, Elon Musk is starting to feel our pain as advertisers begin dropping Twitter.

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.

For the richest man in the world who is worth hundreds of billions, a few million in lost revenue isn’t going to really hurt him in the pocketbook. But it does hurt his pride as a businessman and if Twitter really starts hemorrhaging, it will be deemed a bad move to have paid so much for the site.

It’s not for lack of trying. Musk has reached out to leftist leaders and activists in recent days to comfort them in their time of grief. It hasn’t worked. It only proved that he’s willing to bend to the woke mob. NOBODY benefits when they bend to the woke mob, which Musk is now learning the hard way.

Conservatives on Twitter welcomed him to their ongoing party:

Welcome to our world…. Let’s change it! https://t.co/U5axOCQu66 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 4, 2022

This is why you never give the leftist woke mobs even a millimeter. Apologize for nothing. Double down and push back on them twice as hard. https://t.co/lMx4rSBIpJ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 4, 2022

Corporate America is now Corporate Globalist, most Marxist and in desperate need of a powerful and proven disruptor and leader. Ideas? @elonmusk #TheGreatAmericaShow https://t.co/2UcQR27Jt4 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 4, 2022

(this maybe explains the desperation to fire staff.) also: you might as well drop the censorship, @elonmusk – at this point you are satisfying no one. https://t.co/pf89dYaERx — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2022

Use your platform to launch counter boycotts. Let’s destroy these corporations that capitulate to left wing commies. https://t.co/pr0ZMQvkhv — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 4, 2022

The primary tactic of American liberalism (Dem Party version) is to police and control the flow of information online by silencing, de-platforming, excluding and otherwise punishing anyone who questions of dissents from their pieties and decrees of Truth and Falsity. https://t.co/PicjIuK62q — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 4, 2022

The Left is authoritarian and vicious. They despise free speech and they’ve gotten used to controlling discourse. Their central beliefs have become even more insane as a result. They won’t go quietly. https://t.co/C881wwA6ze — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 4, 2022

Unfortunately you can never appease the Woke Mob. You’re right — They’re trying to destroy Free Speech in America. Keep Fighting and don’t hold back. https://t.co/o5jTeUcv3Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

Your mistake was trying to appease the activists. Would be better to either laugh at them or ignore them. https://t.co/1XiUXuZIOS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 4, 2022

The fact that @Pfizer paid the largest settlement ever for fraud should tell you all you need to know about them.#FreeSpeech is ALL SPEECH! https://t.co/j20vHXkRPY — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 4, 2022

Moral of the story: Never bow to the woke mob. They won’t accept you. They won’t back off. They’ll double-down until you’re annihilated. Embrace free speech and let’s have discourse instead of wokeness.

