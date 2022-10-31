With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A key component of the campaign to entice people into taking the experimental COVID shots has been to enlist “trusted messengers,” from social media influencers and celebrities to medical doctors and faith leaders. The U.S. government has established formal collaborations with faith-based organizations for the sole purpose of pushing the government’s narrative

According to Walmart, many of the company’s most successful vaccination clinics have been held after Sunday services. Facebook ads in which faith leaders promoted the COVID jabs also outperformed other “trusted messengers,” including health care providers

Evangelical pastors, theologians and seminary heads across the U.S. followed the lead of Dr. Francis Collins, a self-proclaimed Christian and the former head of the National Institutes of Health, who leveraged his relationships with church leaders to convince Christians that submitting to lockdowns and COVID jab mandates was a matter of obedience to God

A number of faith leaders have insisted that Jesus himself would get the jab, were he here today. But not once did Jesus advise people to rely on the tools — or word — of man. Instead, he warned of a future time when even the elect will fall prey to a grand deception

Hindsight, scientific evidence and statistical data allow us to conclude that many faith leaders led their flocks astray. The COVID shot does not protect you from infection and death, nor does it protect anyone else. It was all a lie, and excess death rates skyrocketed after the rollout of the COVID shots

The video1 above is a short teaser from “Plandemic 3,” the third documentary film about the COVID scamdemic from filmmaker Mikki Willis. It shows just how widespread the advertising of the COVID shots were.

Entertainment industries across the world were enlisted to sing and dance about the wonder of vaccines, and how the COVID shot would end lockdowns, give us back our freedom and save the world. The constant message was “Just get the shot!”

As noted in the film, 46% of all vaccine injuries in the last three decades have occurred in the past two years,2 following the rollout of these experimental gene therapies, and deaths from the COVID jabs now surpass deaths from COVID-19 itself.

That’s the end result of this mass indoctrination campaign. Not improved public health. Not freedom. And even though a majority of the populations across the globe have received the shot, the pandemic STILL has not been declared “over.”

Trusted Messengers

A key component of the campaign to entice people into taking these experimental bioweapons has been to enlist “trusted messengers,”3,4,5 from social media influencers and celebrities to medical doctors and faith leaders.

Even former U.S. presidents preached the gospel of the COVID jabs, as seen in the video above. In it, they repeat the Big Lie — that the shots will prevent infection and spread, thereby putting an end to the pandemic. But the enlistment of faith leaders has perhaps been one of the most effective, yet egregious, ways to get shots into arms.

As reported by the Daily Wire,6 evangelical pastors, theologians and seminary heads across the U.S. followed the lead of Dr. Francis Collins, a self-proclaimed Christian and the former head of the National Institutes of Health, who “leveraged his relationships with church leaders like ‘The Purpose Driven Life’ author Rick Warren and apologist Tim Keller to convince Christians across the nation that submitting to lockdowns and mandates was a matter of obedience to God.”

Christianity Today theologian Russell Moore and Ed Stetzer, director of the Billy Graham Center — both personal friends of Collins — “argued that Christians had a responsibility to tamp down on ‘conspiracy theories’ like the notion that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab or that masks were ineffective,” Daily Wire writes.

Former NIH Director Pushed the Big Lie to Christians

Collins’ messaging was in part distributed via BioLogos, an organization founded by Collins in 2007 “to create bridges between scientists and Christians.” In late August 2020, BioLogos distributed a public statement titled “Love Your Neighbor, Get the Shot.”7

The statement was signed by a long list of well-known Christian leaders, including theologian N.T. Wright, Christian authors Philip Yancey and Lisa Sharon Harper, Veggie Tales creator Phil Vischer, Christianity Today CEO Timothy Dalrymple and several seminary presidents.

All vowed to “actively promote accurate scientific and public health information from trustworthy, consensus sources,” and to counter “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories.” Messaging included statements such as:8

“Mask rules are not experts taking away our freedom, but an opportunity to follow Jesus’ command to love our neighbors as ourselves (Luke 6:31),” and “Get vaccinated” because “Vaccination is a provision from God.”

March 16, 2021, Collins, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities director Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable and White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships executive director Melissa Rogers also joined faith leaders at the Washington National Cathedral to promote the COVID jab and “inspire confidence in the coronavirus vaccines.”9,10

Attending clergy included Presbyterian, Episcopal, Methodist, African Methodist Episcopal, Baptist and non-denominational Christians, as well Jewish and Islamic denominations. At the end, more than two dozen of these faith leaders lined up to get the shot, right then and there, on camera, “as examples for their worship communities.”

Faith Leaders Beguiled by False Teachings

Even Pope Francis went on record urging people to get the shot — and to encourage others to get it — calling it “an act of love”11 and “an ethical option because it concerns your life but also that of others.”12

Curiously, the Vatican went so far as to say “It is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses” provided there are no other alternatives, and provided it “does not constitute formal cooperation with … abortion …”13

According to Vatican News,14 Pope Francis’ announcement was made in collaboration with the Ad Council, which has led “a massive communications effort to educate the American public and build confidence around the COVID-19 vaccines,” and whose stated goal “is to shift the public mindset from vaccine concern to vaccine confidence.”15

The Ad Council also produced the presidential COVID jab ad above. It has toolkits with “message guidance” and “language do’s and don’ts” for a wide variety of communities, including Black, Hispanic, rural and faith communities.16

The Ad Council’s toolkit for faith communities include prewritten sermons, preselected Bible quotes, Sunday school curricula on “making wise decisions” and a “parents conversation guide.”17 Care USA18 and The U.S. government’s own COVID-19 public education campaign called “We Can Do This” also provides materials aimed directly at faith-based leaders.19

What Would Jesus Actually Do?

A number of faith leaders, including evangelist Franklin Graham,20 Rev. Jane Willan21 and Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby,22 have insisted that Jesus himself would get the jab, were he here today.

It’s an odd conclusion, considering Jesus depended solely on God for his ability to heal people of everything from chronic bleeding and leprosy to death itself. Not once does Jesus advise people to rely on the tools and schemes — or word — of man. Instead, he warns of a future time when even the elect will fall prey to a grand deception.

How do we know all these faith leaders led their flocks astray? Hindsight. Some, like minister Tony Hopkins, valiantly tried to make a case for Jesus as a vaccine peddler:23

“The more theological among us might center the discussion on Jesus’ divine nature: given his ability to heal any disease, he wouldn’t need the vaccine.

The point is well made, but isn’t there a striking parallel with Jesus’ baptism? For the rest of us, baptism is about repentance. Jesus did not sin and therefore did not need to repent, yet he chose to be baptized as an example for us …

The apostle Paul summarizes Jesus’ teachings on selflessness with remarkable brevity in Philippians 2:4: ‘Let each of you look not to your own interests but to the interests of others.’ Vaccination actually does both, show thoughtfulness toward others while also protecting the vaccine recipient!”

Alas, therein lies the rub. The COVID shot does not protect you from infection and death, nor does it protect anyone else. It was a lie, and excess death rates skyrocketed after the rollout of the COVID shots.

Faith leaders believed those who’ve made careers out of lying.

That’s how we can unequivocally say that faith leaders around the world have utterly failed in their duty to the flocks they shepherd — and in their interpretation of the Bible. And why? Because they believed the lies of people who’ve made careers out of lying — which, by the way, is a hallmark of Satan himself, according to the Bible.

Hindsight Proves Who Was Right and Who Was Wrong

Pfizer is one of the leading criminal corporations in the world,24 yet this is whom faith leaders chose to place their trust in. Jesus specifically stated that “by their fruits shall ye know them,” good or bad, yet faith leaders completely overlooked the drug industry’s checkered past, placing the lives of their followers into their untrustworthy hands. They also overlooked the role of the military-industrial complex in the development of these shots.

In his 2010 paper,25 “Tough on Crime? Pfizer and the CIHR,” Robert G. Evans, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor at Vancouver School of Economics, described Pfizer as “a ‘habitual offender,’ persistently engaging in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribing physicians and suppressing adverse trial results.” Between 2002 and 2010 alone, Pfizer and its subsidiaries were fined $3 billion in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards.

In 2011, Pfizer agreed to pay another $14.5 million to settle federal charges of illegal marketing,26 and in 2014 they settled federal charges relating to improper marketing of the kidney transplant drug Rapamune to the tune of $35 million.27

They also had a $75 million judgment to settle charges relating to their unethical testing of a new broad spectrum antibiotic on critically ill Nigerian children. That same year, Pfizer also faced thousands of lawsuits accusing it of hiding known side effects of its anticholesterol drug Lipitor.28

The Biggest Crime in History

As for the COVID shots, we have whistleblowers showing how they falsified trial data. Pfizer’s own documents also reveal they mislabeled almost all side effects that occurred during its Phase 3 trials and that deaths and serious adverse events actually numbered in the tens of thousands.

Mounting evidence also shows the COVID shots destroy immune function over time and actually make you more susceptible to COVID, other infections and chronic illness.

The clincher, of course — which demolishes the “love your neighbor” argument once and for all — is unequivocal proof that the shots do not prevent infection or transmission. In fact, the shots were never tested to determine if they could do either, yet we were told that they would. It was all a lie.

Many of us saw through the narrative right from the start and tried to warn people. We were silenced and written off as a bunch of looney-tune conspiracy theorists, but the fact of the matter is that anyone with half their normal allotment of critical thinking skills could have investigated the claims about the COVID shots and come to the same conclusions we did.

Instead, most were effectively brainwashed by ultrasophisticated brainwashing from the mainstream and social media and ignored the warning signs and swallowed the lies of known deceivers whole. And while faith leaders aren’t the only ones guilty of this, their role in pushing the false narrative has been significant.

According to Amy Hill, senior director for public affairs for Walmart, many of the company’s most successful vaccination clinics have been held after Sunday services.29 Care USA has also reported that Facebook ads in which faith leaders promoted the COVID jabs outperformed other “trusted messengers,” including health care providers.30

Breaking Rather Than Building Bonds of Trust

During a May 2021 Faiths 4 Vaccines online summit, White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships executive director Melissa Rogers read a letter from President Joe Biden to the clergy helping get shots into arms:31

“You are not only saving lives; you are building lasting bonds of trust. With your partnership and dedication, we will beat this virus, save lives and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In reality, COVID jab-pushing clergy have contributed to hundreds of thousands of serious injuries and deaths,32 so rather than build trust, they’ve broken it. As it turns out, the blind have been leading the blind straight into a ditch.

Nothing New Under the Sun

The fact that government will team up with faith-based organizations to ensure its agenda won’t meet with resistance behind the pulpit is nothing new. While the modern-day idea of faith-based organizations teaming up with government started with Jimmy Carter, the collaboration between government and churches to give vaccines began under Barack Obama during the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.33,34,35

In March 2019, the American Journal of Public Health published an article36 detailing the history of faith-based collaborations to increase uptake of influenza vaccines:

“The Partnership Center and IHP [Interfaith Health Program at Emory University] created the partnership, ‘Faith-Based and Public Health Partnerships: Strengthening Community Networks,’ (referred to as ‘the Influenza Initiative’), which was supported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The goal of the Influenza Initiative was to quickly mobilize existing local faith and health collaboratives to bring 2009 H1N1 prevention services to priority populations. In the partnership’s second year, the focus shifted to seasonal influenza, and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) became a new national partner.

Together, the Interfaith Health Program (IHP) and ASTHO [Association of State and Territorial Health Officials] formed a unique multilevel, multidirectional 6-year partnership to align and leverage the strengths of the faith community with those of public health organizations to address influenza prevention and health disparities.”

So, in closing, it’s important to realize that many churches are actively collaborating with government on health programs that may or may not be in your best interest. And the fact that your faith leader is promoting a health intervention such as the COVID shot does not mean he or she has actually researched the issue before coming to a conclusion. In many if not most cases, they’re simply parroting the narrative they’ve been brainwashed to promote.

It’s also possible that faith-based organizations are given financial incentives to collaborate with federal health authorities, although I have no evidence of this at the moment. Either way, when it comes to COVID-19, this collaborative effort to promote a one-sided message has had devastating consequences, as faith leaders around the U.S. have led their flocks to proverbial slaughter.

