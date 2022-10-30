The whistleblower comments on Twitter’s new ownership. If you’re tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor turned whistleblower, Edward Snowden, who is currently avoiding charges in Russia , said censorship on social media platforms has gone too far.

Snowden made the remarks in response to Elon Musk acquiring Twitter . Musk has previously criticized Twitter for suppressing free speech. On Friday, he tweeted that “the bird is free,” which implied that Twitter will be more free speech-friendly under his ownership. Snowden tweeted: “This is going to cause controversy, but platform censorship had clearly gone too far. Content moderation should be an individual decision, not a corporate prison. Let people make their own choices – and not just on Twitter.”

Musk tweeted a statement claiming that he acquired Twitter to “help humanity.”

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love,” the statement added.

If you’re tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.