The red tsunami appears to be ready to hit us in just over a week. Republicans up and down the tickets are expected to have big wins with even blue states like New York and Washington leaning away from Democrats in the final days before the midterms.

It seems like a near certainty that the GOP will regain control of the House of Representatives. At this point, the only question is how big their majority will be. The Senate is a bigger question mark but most political prognosticators are predicting a GOP takeover there as well. Of the seven “toss up” states, five of them are currently held by Democrats. It only takes net +1 to force Chuck Schumer out as Senate Majority Leader.

But a red wave is essentially meaningless if RINOs continue to keep the GOP firmly set as one wing of the Uniparty Swamp. We need America First patriots to win their races far more than we need future feckless pawns of Mitch McConnell. This is why of all the Senate races, Arizona’s Blake Masters is by far the most important. It wouldn’t just be a seat flipped red. It would be affirmation that the Republican Establishment is losing control of the party.

His opponent, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly, is vulnerable. If the Establishment had backed Masters like they’re backing RINOs Mehmet Oz and Joe O’Dea, Masters would likely be coasting to a victory alongside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Instead, he’s stuck in a dog fight. Thankfully, there are plenty of reasons for Arizona’s to get rid of Kelly, not the least of which is his starring role in the destruction of America’s economy.

The good folks at Project Veritas did what they could to expose the Kelly campaign. In the article below by Ethan Huff at Natural News, we get a glimpse of one of the other reasons Arizona must vote for Blake Masters. Unlike Mark Kelly and his campaign, Masters isn’t a bald-faced liar.

Mark Kelly EXPOSED by Project Veritas; Lying to Voters and “Playing Both Sides”

In an attempt to swipe more votes from independent and Republican voters, Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly’s campaign field organizer admitted to lying about the political hopeful’s positions.

Undercover video footage – watch below – shows Evynn Bronson from Kelly’s “Mission for Arizona” campaign openly admitting that deceit and lies are being used to try to win the election for Kelly.

“What if I came across a Republican, and they, like, ask me if Mark Kelly is pro-life?” the undercover Project Veritas journalist asked Bronson.

“Yes,” Bronson immediately responded. “I would say, ‘Mark Kelly is pro-life but also pro-keeping the government out of our healthcare.’ I don’t know, something stupid like that.”

“Even though he’s not pro-life?” the undercover journalist then responded.

“Absolutely he is not pro-life,” Bronson retorted. “And then I’d go to something like, ‘you know after his wife was in a shooting, [Kelly] values life so much.’ It’s just a shame.”

If Arizona voters knew just how liberal Mark Kelly really is, most would never dream of voting for him

Bronson would go on during the conversation to admit that Kelly is too far-left to win the election with honesty. His extreme positions would “scare away a lot of those independents,” he admitted.

“And that’s 40 percent,” Bronson then added, noting that Kelly “can’t win with just Democrat votes” so “he has to play both sides.”

Right now, Bronson says, about 40 percent of Arizona voters are undecided about whether they are going to vote Republican or Democrat this election. This would seem to be a very sizeable question mark for the outcome of the election, which is why the Kelly campaign is resorting to dirty tactics.

Kelly cannot just come right out and admit to all the “very liberal” policies that he actually has in store for Arizona, Bronson further admitted, “even though you think he’s going to do them anyways.”

“He’s not going to say anything outright about what he’s going to do unless it will garner support from Independents and some of the moderate Republicans,” Bronson further said. (Related: Last year, Project Veritas got a Pfizer official to admit that Fauci Flu shots [covid ‘vaccines’] contain ingredients made from aborted babies.)

Without those independent votes, Kelly simply does not have a chance of winning a Senate seat in Arizona – at least not without massive voter fraud, which after what we saw in 2020 is not necessarily out of the question.

As for dealing with Republican voters, Bronson said he has to be extra careful not to suggest in any way that Kelly is pro-abortion, “even though he is.”

Mission for Arizona’s Twitter account specifically states that the group’s ultimate goal is to “elect Democrats up and down the ballot” with a specific “mission to re-elect [Mark Kelly].”

It is clear, at this point, that this effort includes spreading bald-faced lies and whatever else it takes to convince undecided voters that Kelly is a better choice than his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, who Bronson says “believes that the election was a fraud.”

Bronson called Masters’ position as “crazy, crazy, crazy far-right conspiracy as you can get.”

“So, it’s just like, look at the alternatives and they’re not super beautiful,” Bronson added about Kelly’s opponents.

“They all have a public position and a private position like Hillary said,” wrote someone in the comments about the political class and how they all behave. “Which translates to, they are con men who see nothing wrong with lying to you about anything and everything.”

