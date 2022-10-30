With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

A Republican has not won a U.S. Senate race in the state of Washington since the 20th century. But if Real Clear Politics is to be believed, that may be changing as their latest analysis has moved the tight race between incumbent Democrat Patty Murray and upstart MAGA patriot Tiffany Smiley to “Toss Up.”

According to Brandi Kruse:

Real Clear Politics just moved Washington state’s Senate race from “Leans D” to “Toss up.”

Real Clear Politics just moved Washington state's Senate race from "Leans D" to "Toss up." pic.twitter.com/OnEcpxVky6 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 30, 2022

Republicans will need to net +1 in order to take back control of the Senate. Their prospects are very good; of the seven states listed as toss ups, only two are currently red. Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and New Hampshire all have Democrats that are vulnerable to losing those seats on November 8.

Shockingly, most precious metals companies who sponsor “conservative” news outlets are donating to Democrats and/or working with proxies of the CCP. We have found three companies that do not. You can find all three on our precious metals page.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker