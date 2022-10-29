While inflation and crime are the dominant issues heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections, political leaders and activists interviewed by Just the News, backed up by recent polling data, suggest there may be a third force moving voters: a palpable sense that liberal transgender ideology seeping into America’s schools is a bridge too far for most parents.

“It has been that electrifying third rail that has galvanized this movement to say, ‘No more of this foolishness,'” North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told Just the News on Wednesday. “We need to get back to educating our children and move all the social garbage out of the way.”

A whopping 72% of voters interviewed earlier this month declared they do not believe school should teach students they can change their gender, according to a survey conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen for the America’s New Majority Project.

When testing to see if age was a factor, 62% stood firm and said they believed it was inappropriate for schools at any level, including high school, to teach transgender transition.

“You have a cult of transgenderism, which is really a cult in a religious sense,” said Newt Gingrich.

“They just have an absolute passion for maximizing the […]