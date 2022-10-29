With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

We have a long list of challenges facing us at the moment. There’s the global economic crisis, the European energy crisis, runaway inflation and the threat of escalating war, just to name a few. On top of all of that, the “COVID industry” is gearing up for another round of “biosecurity” tyranny

The global response has been nothing short of disastrous, and following the same playbook once more is pure insanity. There’s only one reason to return to strategies proven harmful, and that is because the harmful outcomes are actually desired

October 7, 2022, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo issued new COVID jab guidance, recommending men between the ages of 18 and 39 abstain from the COVID jab, as data show an 84% increase in heart related death among men within 28 days of injection

The crimes committed by the “COVID military-industrial complex” — which includes governments, Big Tech, media, Big Pharma and the bioweapons research industry worldwide — are now so numerous and so egregious in nature, it’s hard to fathom they’ll get away with it forever

A day of reckoning is coming. It seems our public health authorities fear this as well, which is why they’re fighting tooth and nail to prevent the release of COVID jab data. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent 15 months fighting a legal battle to prevent the release of V-Safe data, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now refusing to release autopsy results of people who died post-jab

As noted in an October 10, 2022, GB News article1 by British presenter Mark Dolan, we have a long list of challenges facing us at the moment. There’s the global economic crisis, the European energy crisis, runaway inflation and the threat of escalating war, just to name a few.

But on top of all of that, there’s the “COVID industry,” to use Dolan’s term, which is not about to let go of the pandemic anytime soon. And, why would they? After all, it’s the justification for the global biosecurity state; the perfect excuse to usher in biological surveillance, digital identities, The Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (i.e., transhumanism).

Calls for Renewed COVID Measures Are a ‘Sick Joke’

So, as we head into fall and winter, the COVID industry is ramping up for another round of freedom-robbing countermeasures. In the U.K., the BBC has already kicked off the fearmongering, making a big ado about a supposed rise in COVID “cases.” Are people still buying into that worn-out fraud? Must we really spend another winter explaining how the PCR test cannot identify infection? We’ll see, but I hope not. Dolan writes:2

“The Beeb’s [BBC News] obsession with COVID at the expense of everything else was pointed out by former ONS statistician Jamie Jenkins this week.

‘A rise in COVID cases and Hugh Pym at the BBC is all over it for the main news bulletin even when there’s little impact on serious illness — for the majority. Excess deaths for months for non COVID reasons in under 60s, and nothing on main news that I’ve seen. Selective BBC reporting just shocking.’

Isn’t it wonderful that we are paying through the nose — 160 quid [British pounds] a year, for this mental torture. And powerful groups, like independent Sage … will stop at nothing until we’re all masked, working from home, socially distanced, sanitized and freshly jabbed.

At this point, hearing these siren voices calling for more restrictions is just a sick joke, given the damage these people have inflicted on our country — two and a half years of experimental lockdowns that show no discernible benefit to countries and regions that stayed open and carried on as normal.

We borrowed half a trillion quid to pay perfectly healthy people to stay at home, and we closed once viable businesses. All at the behest of those who thought you could control a seasonal respiratory virus.

Well, the data is in, the numbers are there for all to see, and the graphs are clear. Stop it we did not. Can you imagine if we had more economy destroying measures in the months to come? We are surely just a couple of lockdowns away from being so broke as a country, we will be deciding which of our offspring to eat first.”

Refuse All Continued COVID Measures

I can only agree with Dolan, who believes “there should be zero [COVID] measures ever again.” We have up to two years’ worth of data on most of the measures, and NONE has proven fruitful.

Instead, they’ve all been shown to be harmful — to economic stability, mental health, physical health, education, life expectancy, quality of life and more. The global response has been nothing short of disastrous, and following the same playbook once more is pure insanity.

There’s only one reason to return to strategies proven harmful, and that is because the harmful outcomes are actually desired. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case, because COVID tyranny is about to be unleashed yet again.

“Mark my words, the mask mandates will return, economically damaging work from home directives will kick in and vaccine tyranny, will no doubt rear its ugly head,” Dolan writes.3

“Although it’s hard to sell now, given that Denmark have effectively banned the vaccine for anyone under 50 — you’ve got to have a doctor’s note and evidence of a serious medical condition to get the [jab]. And Norway have done the same, for the under 65s. If you are under 65 in Norway you will not be able to get boosted …

[And] news just in — the Australians as well, as revealed by US journalist Alex Berenson. Australia, one of the most jab happy the countries in the world, who have been drinking the zero COVID Kool-Aid for two years have stopped offering the vaccine to under 50s …

Why would that be? I wonder if the Norwegians and the Danes and are concerned about both the efficacy of the vaccine — in other words if it works, and the safety. Perhaps they’ve been looking at a report published in the Lancet from the University of Oxford, suggesting the vaccinated are 44% more likely to get COVID. Get jabbed to get the disease. That’s some vaccine isn’t it …

Perhaps I’m putting two and two together and coming up with five, but it looks to me like these countries — Denmark, Norway and even Australia, are running for the hills. It’s my instinct, that a day of reckoning in regard to the vaccines is coming, and I can’t wait. I’ll be bringing popcorn …

It’s time to live with this virus, as we do with all others, and push back on any measures, that threaten the economy, children’s education, our mental and physical well-being, our freedoms and our way of life. [To] those calling for more measures, which have already broken our country and broken our society, just say no.”

Florida Surgeon General Censored

In the U.S., Florida is pretty much alone in following the path of Norway and Denmark. October 7, 2022, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo issued a new COVID jab guidance,4,5 recommending men between the ages of 18 and 39 abstain from the COVID jab, as data show an 84% increase in heart-related death within 28 days of injection.

Ladapo posted the updated guidance on Twitter the same day.6 Twitter promptly removed the tweet for violation of Twitter rules, but eventually restored it. According to the October 7 guidance:7

“The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis8 through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique9 originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety. This studied mortality risk following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

This analysis found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Individuals with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when considering vaccination and discuss with their health care provider.

As such, the Florida Department of Health has issued the following guidance: Based on currently available data, patients should be informed of the possible cardiac complications that can arise after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac- related death among men in this age group.

The State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old. Individuals and health care providers should also be aware that this analysis10 found: Males over the age of 60 had a 10% increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination …

The Department continues to stand by its Guidance for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines issued March 2022, which recommends against use in healthy children and adolescents 5 years old to 17 years old.

This now includes recommendations against COVID-19 vaccination among infants and children under 5 years old, which has since been issued under Emergency Use Authorization.”

Post-Jab Autopsy Results Withheld

Like Dolan, I believe a day of reckoning is coming. It seems our public health authorities know this as well, which is why they’re fighting tooth and nail to slow the release of COVID jab data to a slow drip. They’re probably all hoping they’ll be dead and buried by the time the whole truth comes out.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent 15 months fighting a legal battle to prevent the release of V-Safe data11,12 (ultimately losing that fight), and now we find out that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is refusing to release autopsy results of people who died post-jab. As reported by The Vaccine Reaction:13

“The FDA has refused a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to release the autopsy results of people whose deaths were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after receiving a COVID-19 shot. The FOIA request was submitted by The Epoch Times newspaper …

According to The Epoch Times, the FDA declined to release any autopsy reports of VAERS deaths, even redacted copies, citing FOIA section (8) (A) which allows federal agencies to withhold information from the public if an agency ‘reasonably foresees that disclosure would harm an interest protected by an exemption,’ with the exemption being ‘personnel and medical files and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy’ …

All of the FDA’s stated concerns about protecting privacy seem rather bogus, as the autopsy results sought through the FOIA request could be released with personal information blacked out.

‘The personal information could easily be redacted without losing the potential learnings from [the] autopsy,’ said Kim Witczak, a drug safety advocate who serves as an adviser to the FDA.

Besides, Witczak logically points out: ‘If someone submits their experience to VAERS they want and expect to have it investigated by the FDA. This includes autopsy reports. Autopsies can be an important part of postmortem analysis and should be done especially with increased deaths following COVID-19 vaccination.’”

CDC Has Ignored Clear ‘Death’ Signal

While the CDC has insisted that no safety signal has ever been triggered in any of the adverse event collection databases, analyses of both the V-Safe and VAERS data suggest otherwise.

The COVID jabs are so incredibly hazardous that even the CDC’s flawed formula cannot cover up their lethality. Using the CDC formula, ‘death’ still meets all the safety signal criteria and should have been flagged, yet the CDC has kept mum.

Of critical importance is the CDC’s apparent failure to identify a massive warning signal for death. In an October 3, 2022, article,14 Kirsch pointed out that the formula the CDC uses to trigger safety signals — described in its VAERS standard operating procedures manual15 — is “seriously flawed,” as the more dangerous a vaccine is, the less likely it is that a safety signal will be triggered.16,17,18

However, the COVID jabs are so incredibly hazardous that even the CDC’s flawed formula cannot cover up their lethality. Using the CDC formula, “death” still meets all the safety signal criteria and should have been flagged, yet the CDC has kept mum.

The FDA is following the same playbook, refusing to release data that rightfully should be made public. We paid for it. The data belong to the American public, and the only reason the FDA, as the CDC, is hiding it is because it proves they’ve acted in bad faith and haven’t followed the data at all.

A Reckoning Is Surely Coming

The crimes committed by the “COVID military-industrial complex” — which includes governments, Big Tech, media, Big Pharma and the bioweapons research industry worldwide — are now so numerous and so egregious in nature, it’s hard to fathom they’ll get away with it forever.

Surely, a day of reckoning is in the making, as more and more people start to wake up to reality. The CDC and FDA aren’t the only entities whose crimes against humanity are being exposed. Here’s a short-list of other recent exposures:

• Getting the COVID jab to protect others was always a lie, and there was never any legal basis for COVID passports — These truths were confirmed by Dutch Parliament member Rob Roos in early October 2022.19

During a COVID hearing, Roos questioned Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, about whether Pfizer had in fact tested and confirmed that their mRNA jab would prevent transmission prior to its rollout. Small responded, “No. We had to really move at the speed of science … and we had to do everything at risk.”20

As noted by Roos, “this means the COVID passport was based on a big lie. The only purpose of the COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.” Roos added that he found this deception “shocking — even criminal.”21

• Medical boards are showing their true colors by censoring doctors — The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is calling on states to create laws that punish doctors for sharing medical information that does not align with “consensus” opinion. Punishment would include stripping doctors of their medical license.

The American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Family Medicine support the FSMB’s position and have warned doctors certified by their boards that spreading misinformation could prompt the board to revoke their certification.

While physicians who are speaking honestly about the vaccine science are labeled “misinformers” and may face disciplinary action, the “consensus” would never be a consensus of physicians treating patients, but of those powerful few who have assumed the role of oversight and whose focus is political policy and future agenda, not patient care.

• U.S. government is illegally censoring Americans by proxy — Over the past couple of years, it’s become abundantly clear that government officials are trying to circumvent the U.S. Constitution by calling on and/or threatening private tech companies to censor on their behalf.

Brazenly power-drunk, many have not even tried to hide it. They’ve admitted it publicly. In other cases, FOIA’s and lawsuit discovery procedures have forced the release of documents proving government has been violating Americans First Amendment rights by colluding with private companies on whom and what to censor and ban.

As reported by Tablet magazine, “At least 11 federal agencies, and around 80 government officials, have been explicitly directing social media companies to take down posts and remove certain accounts that violate the government’s own preferences and guidelines for coverage on topics ranging from COVID restrictions, to the 2020 election, to the Hunter Biden laptop.”22

• Financial institutions show their colors by punishing users for opinions — We’ve also seen how financial institutions are weaponized to keep the public in check.

For example, the U.S. and European Union banned Russian banks from the Swift system,23 and then seized more than $30 billion in assets owned by Russian oligarchs plus another $300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves.24 Following that same pattern, Canadian banks froze the bank accounts of hundreds of individuals who donated to or participated in the Freedom Convoy.25,26

This stunning display of authoritarian tyranny shocked many into waking up to the reality that government now views its own citizens as the enemy, and is willing to use any means to control us. Realizing they’d pushed too far too fast, at least one bank apologized for freezing bank accounts,27 but the damage to trust was already done.

Most recently, PayPal sent out a revised terms of service notice announcing it would begin to fine users $2,500 for the spread of misinformation, starting November 3, 2022.28 The updated terms of service resulted in thousands of users swiftly closing their accounts and taking their outrage to social media. Even its own former president, David Marcus, called the new terms “Insanity.”

The backlash was so great, PayPal quickly apologized for causing “confusion,” claiming the new terms of service had been sent out in error. However, this is rather impossible when you consider the many steps a company like PayPal has to go through before a terms of service update actually gets authorized and sent out.

Interestingly, Fortune magazine reported this story October 10, 2022, and within two days, deleted the article. Fortunately, someone archived it.29

We’ve Been Deceived and Sold Out

When you add these and other revelations together, it’s quite clear that we are being “herded” into The Great Reset, and that a wide range of industries have been weaponized against us for this purpose, most notably the medical industry, the financial industry and Big Tech.

Government, which was set up to be “of the people and for the people,” has been infiltrated and turned against us as well, and it’s now using every power at its disposal to suppress and control the population while simultaneously allowing the systems we depend on for life to be dismantled and destroyed, such as the food, energy and financial systems.

There can be only one reason for this, and that is that government (not just the U.S. government but also others around the world) are onboard with The Great Reset, which will result in a totalitarian dystopia.

Stand Up, Speak Out, Turn the Tables

The good news is that we still outnumber these megalomaniacs by tens of millions to one, if not more. And, believe it or not, they need our cooperation. If enough of us withhold our cooperation, their plans start falling apart.

Two of the most important things everyone can do right now is 1) prepare ourselves and our families for hard times (if you were not a prepper before, now’s the time); and 2) start building parallel structures and systems to replace the ones that are being dismantled.

The idea is to survive and rebuild a world of our own choosing rather than being forced to accept theirs out of sheer desperation. Strategies that can strengthen individual and local resilience to the stresses facing us include the creation of local food systems and the strengthening of neighborhood and community connections.

Prepare for the inevitable financial catastrophe and become as independent and resilient as possible. Shore up supplies and figure out how to live in an “off grid” scenario, in case daily conveniences suddenly vanish. This year I have offered many articles on how you can prepare for food, water and other crises, which you can find in my Substack library.

Aside from “investing” in storable food, a water catchment system and other essentials that will only go up in price or become unobtainable, you may also consider buying physical precious metals, which can help protect against currency devaluation. Investing in real assets, such as land could be another.

It’s also essential to become as healthy as possible. A recent study showed that 93% of U.S. adults are metabolically unhealthy, and those stats were four years old. It’s likely that number is now over 95%. You want to be the 1 person in 20 who is healthy. So, make it your goal to be in that group and start getting metabolically fit now.

Also prepare yourself mentally, emotionally and spiritually for what could be stressful and challenging times as the globalist cabal continues to push The Great Reset forward, which will require more “emergencies.”

Lastly, remember professor Mattias Desmet’s instruction that limiting the social harm inflicted by a totalitarian regime requires nonviolent resistance and outspokenness. Continue to speak out against the narrative in clear, rational and nonabusive ways. Dissenting voices keep totalitarian systems from deteriorating into abject inhumanity where people are willing to commit heinous atrocities.

