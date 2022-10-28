With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Trump-Endorsed Arizona Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake held a press conference today after she was framed for facilitating a break-in and petty theft at Katie Hobbs’ campaign HQ.
Lake slammed Fake News Media outlets for being an “arm of the Democratic Party” and gave a lesson on how fake news is created.
Nearly all of Katie Hobbs’ liberal media allies were in attendance.
Trump-Endorsed Arizona Attorney General Nominee Abe Hamadeh also commented on the Fake News Media’s biased coverage, saying, “you guys are playing cover for the Democratic Party, and you guys have become propagandists.”
TRENDING: BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Home Broken into Early This Morning in San Francisco – Paul Pelosi Violently Beaten, Taken to Hospital …UPDATE: Suspect in Custody
Watch the full presser here .The Gateway Pundit reported on the break-in at Katie Hobbs’ office and a statement by Katie Hobbs blaming Kari Lake, which led to false, defamatory, and baseless news stories about Kari Lake and Republicans.Kari Lake began today’s press conference by saying, “We’re going to do a tutorial in how fake, bogus, defamatory news is made at the hands of many of you.”Lake then highlighted a statement by Katie Hobbs and the media’s “gatekeepers over at […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.