With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics .

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake held a press conference today after she was framed for facilitating a break-in and petty theft at Katie Hobbs’ campaign HQ.

Lake slammed Fake News Media outlets for being an “arm of the Democratic Party” and gave a lesson on how fake news is created.

Nearly all of Katie Hobbs’ liberal media allies were in attendance.

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Attorney General Nominee Abe Hamadeh also commented on the Fake News Media’s biased coverage, saying, “you guys are playing cover for the Democratic Party, and you guys have become propagandists.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Home Broken into Early This Morning in San Francisco – Paul Pelosi Violently Beaten, Taken to Hospital …UPDATE: Suspect in Custody

Watch the full presser here .The Gateway Pundit reported on the break-in at Katie Hobbs’ office and a statement by Katie Hobbs blaming Kari Lake, which led to false, defamatory, and baseless news stories about Kari Lake and Republicans.Kari Lake began today’s press conference by saying, “We’re going to do a tutorial in how fake, bogus, defamatory news is made at the hands of many of you.”Lake then highlighted a statement by Katie Hobbs and the media’s “gatekeepers over at […]