The CDC has blown its credibility and Americans should not be forced to comply with mandates that rely on

recommendations from them.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID last week in spite of being “up to date” with her vaccines. Although the press release didn’t say what “up to date” meant, it’s reasonable to assume that Walensky has had multiple booster shots on top of the original vaccination. Just a few days earlier, the CDC recommended adding COVID vaccines to regular immunization requirements for children attending public school.

Don’t worry, the Washington Post reassured us in the vain hope of keeping fear of mandates out of midterm voters’ minds, the CDC doesn’t have the power to mandate anything.

Of course, we live in a world where the word “recommendation” no longer means something is “voluntary.” It’s irrelevant that the CDC does not have the legal authority to mandate vaccines as a condition for school attendance. We all know that when the CDC recommends something, health officials and school boards enforce the “recommendation” as if it were a command from the high priestess herself.

Many skeptics with memories noted how, in 2021, Walensky assured the public, “we know that at the […]