Despite the sociopath Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pulling $18 million worth of TV ads from Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, all because he hates Blake Masters and America First, the reality on the ground in the state is a groundswell. What is actually taking place in the state where Republicans outnumber Democrats by 150,000 voters is an historic America First wave , which, to be clear, is far more important than any “red wave.”

Part of that is Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and other statewide candidates are outperforming expectations. Lake is now the clear favorite to win the governor’s race. Not only does one of the most accurate pollsters in the country, the Trafalgar Group , show her with a decisive lead, but even left-wing polling firms are reporting it; the far-left group Data for Progress has her leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 4 percentage points. Lake has built this solid lead for herself by running on a Trump-endorsed, America First platform, combined with her effectively exposing Hobbs’ weaknesses as the far-left Democrat refuses to debate .

And the other major candidates for statewide office are polling even better than Lake. In late September, Trump-backed candidate in the crucial race for […]