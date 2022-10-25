Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the up-and-coming young rockstars in the GOP. The image of the Republican Party is usually old, stuffy, and out of touch. If the left is the wild-eyed, blue hair, nose-ring toddler, then the right is the stuffy Grandfather, detached and cold, living in his gated community. Not so much anymore. Young upstarts like Ron DeSantis, Glen Youngkin, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are poised to propel the GOP into the stratosphere while the left sucks their binkies and rages at the climate.

Speaking of upstarts, we all know the poster child for GOP upstarts, Donald Trump is almost certainly going to run again in 2024. This time, however, he is rumored to be looking to shake up the ticket with his next running mate. Gone are tired old sellouts like Mike Pence, and in are fresh-faced young people with new ideas. In fact, Marjorie Taylor Greene hinted that her fresh face just may grace the ticket in 2024. Check this out.

New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and said that the firebrand representative has said to him that she may be on the ticket with former President Donald Trump […]