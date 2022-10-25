“I want to put into perspective what you are facing,” Glenn began. “There is too much debt in the world, and we are inflating that debt away — central banks are —and it will inflate everything that you have away. You are also looking at a time right now when we could be at war at any time. We just put the […]

On the radio program, Glenn Beck and producer Stu Burguiere discuss how America just took one step closer to war and why that war — thanks to the far left — would be based on nonsense and a “warped philosophy.”

Whether he admits it or not, President Joe Biden’s climate change policies will have a devastating effect on the world this winter. Even though the Biden administration boasts about the (misleadingly named) Inflation Reduction Act being the “most important climate legislation ever passed,” the endgame doesn’t really seem to be about the Earth’s climate. If it were, the administration would be up in arms over China’s new plan to “greatly” increase coal production — which will completely wipe out any gains from Biden’s climate plan many times over. So, why are we risking global war over “climate change” again?

