People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. JORDAN OPP/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH VIA AP St. Louis is not Uvalde, Texas. That’s the lesson learned this morning by a 20-year-old lunatic who forced entry on the city’s Central Visual and Performing Arts High School while armed with a long gun. Once inside, he shot a number of people, killing two.
Initial reports suggest there were seven school resource officers in the school and some helped students and staff get to safety while others ran to the sound of the gunfire. The killer took a number of rounds before ceasing his rampage. The shooter was reportedly killed. A woman and a teenage girl were killed Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. The gunman was also killed in the shooting, police said, and six others were taken to hospitals with injuries.
At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel wounds. Sack said the gunman was about 20 years old and hasn’t been positively identified.
This is a heartbreaking day for all
