A week ago, Colorado senate republican candidate Joe O’Dea said on CNN , “I don’t think Donald Trump should run again.” He quickly added, ” I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure that we have got four or five really great Republicans right now; Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott.”

President Trump blasted O’Dea the following day { link }. Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis picked Joe O’Dea as his only 2022 endorsed senate candidate { link }, recording a robocall for O’Dea that says, “ Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate. Colorado, please vote for Joe O’Dea .”

Keep in mind, Ron DeSantis is a governor who campaigns on his success as a governor and has been rallying exclusively for governor candidates. However, despite not endorsing the republican candidate in the Colorado state race (Heidi Ganahl), Governor DeSantis went out of his way to support the only explicitly anti-Trump Senate candidate in 2022, Joe O’Dea.

When Paul Ryan endorsed Ron DeSantis, you could argue that DeSantis never asked for it. When Jeb Bush endorsed DeSantis, again you could argue that […]